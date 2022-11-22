Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Top Tight End Prospect Declares

Read below for the latest news on standout tight end Tucker Kraft

One of the higher-rated overall prospects, Tucker Kraft, will push to be amongst the first tight ends selected in the 2023 NFL Draft after announcing he will be going pro. 

The small school prospect has been a revelation for the South Dakota State Jack Rabbits. A vertical threat that stretches the field, Kraft's athletic profile will be what intrigues teams the most. 

Playing in only four games this season due to injury, Kraft still has a chance to put up big numbers in the FCS playoffs.

So between a handful of games and pre-draft testing, Kraft will look to cement himself amongst the top 50 picks come April. 

South Dakota State Jackrabbits
South Dakota State Jackrabbits

