2023 NFL Draft: Zay Flowers Declares for Draft

One of the country's most electric pass catchers has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Zay Flowers of Boston College made it official on Thursday, announcing his decision via social media.

Flowers is a versatile weapon that bodes the rare combination of speed and quickness. With the ability to separate deep and win in a phone booth, Flowers will have his suitors in the draft process.

There will undoubtedly be questions surrounding his size, which is the limiting factor in his draft projection. Perhaps Flowers shows up to the Shrine Bowl and Combine heavier than expected and sees a bump in his grade.

Until then, his tape speaks for itself and sets Flowers up favorably amongst many of the day two wide receivers in this class.

