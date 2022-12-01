Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Zay Flowers Declares for Draft

Read below for insight on Zay Flowers Declaration

One of the country's most electric pass catchers has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Zay Flowers of Boston College made it official on Thursday, announcing his decision via social media. 

Flowers is a versatile weapon that bodes the rare combination of speed and quickness. With the ability to separate deep and win in a phone booth, Flowers will have his suitors in the draft process. 

Click here for the full scouting report on Zay Flowers. 

There will undoubtedly be questions surrounding his size, which is the limiting factor in his draft projection. Perhaps Flowers shows up to the Shrine Bowl and Combine heavier than expected and sees a bump in his grade. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Until then, his tape speaks for itself and sets Flowers up favorably amongst many of the day two wide receivers in this class. 

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

In This Article (1)

Boston College Eagles
Boston College Eagles

Texas A&M Commerce iOL Solomon Ndukwe
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Solomon Ndukwe, Offensive Lineman, Texas A&M Commerce Lions

By The NFL Draft Bible
New Haven QB Connor Degenhardt.jfif
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Connor Degenhardt, Quarterback, New Haven Chargers

By The NFL Draft Bible
Duke S Darius Joiner
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Darius Joiner, Safety, Duke Blue Devils

By The NFL Draft Bible
joey-porter-jr-psu
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Joey Porter Jr. Declares for Draft

By Robert Gregson
Kentucky QB Will Levis
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Kentucky Quarterback Will Levis Declares for Draft

By Robert Gregson
NDSU EDGE Spencer Waege.jfif
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Spencer Waege, EDGE, NDSU Bison

By The NFL Draft Bible
Georgia Tech TE E.J. Jenkins
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: E.J. Jenkins, Tight End, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

By The NFL Draft Bible
Minnesota CB Terell Smith
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Terell Smith, Cornerback, Minnesota Golden Gophers

By The NFL Draft Bible