2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bowl Season Mock

With the college football regular season over and bowl mania in full swing, it's time to revisit the 2023 draft. As always, the quarterbacks are the biggest story, but several under-the-radar players have the talent to be big risers during the pre-draft process. Here is an updated 2023 mock draft.

The most talented quarterback in the draft, Levis has elevated his supporting cast for two years at Kentucky. He has the talent and ability above the shoulders to do the same for the Texans' offense. His upside could make him one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Bears don't have a true number-one edge rusher. Anderson Jr. is the best pass-rushing prospect since Myles Garrett and would be a great addition to a team moving in the right direction.

With Anderson Jr. off the board, Carter is the best pick for Seattle here. He hasn't played a ton for Georgia this season, but when healthy, Carter has been arguably the most disruptive player in college football.

As a prospect, Wilson is on the same level as Travon Walker, who went first overall last season. His length, ability to convert speed to power and play strength is special. Wilson will be a great player for a long time in the NFL and is worthy of a top-five selection. The Cardinals need a disruptive playmaker on defense, and Wilson is exactly that.

This season Jared Goff has been impressive, but it will be hard to pass up on Bryce Young. He'd be paired with Jameson Williams again, which was one of the best connections in college football in 2021. The Lions could be a perennial contender with Young in Detroit's offense.

If General Manager Chris Ballard keeps his job, he will have to take a quarterback. Stroud doesn't have great physical tools, but he is very accurate and throws with good touch.

Atlanta has a promising rusher in Arnold Ebiketie, but he is more of a high-end number two. Murphy isn't on the level of Anderson Jr., but he is one of the safest players in the draft. The Falcons would have a good one-two punch with Murphy and Ebiketie.

Another team that desperately needs an upgrade at quarterback, Richardson has a lot of elements of Josh Allen and Cam Newton in his game. There is a long way to go, but with his ability to run, he could be a solid player early in his career.

The rich get richer as the Eagles land a good pass rusher here. Verse is an explosive pass rusher with a relentless motor. His upside is also through the roof, which is why he has pro bowl potential. He is pro-ready, which is perfect for a contender.

With the top pass rushers off the board, the Packers could look to add help along the offensive line. Johnson Jr. can play tackle and guard, which would be very valuable to a Packer team that is always decimated by injuries up front. He could be the eventual replacement for Bakhtiari while starting at guard as a rookie.

The Raiders could go defense here, but their interior offensive line needs to improve. Skoronski's arms are probably too short for him to stick at tackle, but the Raiders already have Kolton Miller at left tackle. Kicking Skoronski inside would give the Raiders a great left side of their offensive line.

This season Johnston has played at a first-round level. He won't be for everyone, but the Jaguars need a true X receiver. Trevor Lawrence was a great jump ball thrower in college, and Johnston has very good hands and tracking ability downfield.

So far, there isn't a clear-cut top cornerback in the draft class, but Banks has the tools to be that kind of player. He is a fluid athlete for his size, with high-level speed and man-to-man coverage ability. Banks possesses all the tools to be a lockdown number-one cornerback in the NFL.

The Steelers' offensive line needs to improve, and Harrison would be an upgrade as Kenny Pickett's blindside protector. Harrison has really quick feet and is an excellent athlete. Harrison could be talked about as an elite pass protector in a few years.

The Seahawks went with Carter with their first pick in this mock and continue to bolster their defensive line here. Ojulari is an advanced pass rusher with incredible bend. He has been a productive pass rusher in the SEC for three years and would be the eventual replacement for Uchenna Nwosu, who is a free agent in 2024.

The biggest need the Patriots have on defense is a cornerback with size. Porter Jr. not only has the size but is also a great athlete. Porter Jr. has very good instincts and feel for the game, which Head Coach Bill Belichick will love. He is the perfect pick for the Patriots in the top 20.

With George Fant set to hit free agency and Mekhi Becton coming off a season-ending injury, the Jets need offensive tackle help in the draft. Bergeron is the most pro-ready tackle in the class, displaying good hand placement, core strength and balance on film. He is also an elite run-blocking prospect.

By the end of the pre-draft process, Sanders could be even higher on the list. He has everything teams want in a modern NFL linebacker. Sanders can cover, comes downhill with incredible explosion, and is a consistent playmaker. For a first-year inside linebacker in 2022, Sanders has shown the instincts of a four-year starter. It wouldn't be shocking to see Sanders end up as one of the best linebackers in the NFL.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB DJ Turner, Michigan

The Buccaneers have always valued defensive backs in the draft, so it would make sense to take a player like Turner here. Turner will have one of the fastest 40-yard dash times at the combine and has been excellent in coverage this season. There are very few holes in Turner's game, so he should go high in the draft.

It will be hard for teams to pass up on Musgrave in the first round. He can be one of the few difference-making tight ends at the next level. For such a good receiver, he was a great blocker, which is hard to find. He'd step in and be Ryan Tannehill's number-one target.

In the 2022 draft, the Chargers filled a need with guard Zion Johnson. They could do the same thing in this upcoming draft if Bresee is on the board when they pick. Bresee has injury concerns, but when healthy, he's been great. Bresee will be a steal whenever he's selected if he stays healthy.

22. Washington Commanders: DE Mike Morris, Michigan

The Commanders have Montez Sweat and Chase Young already on their roster, but it's hard to pay both, and Young has struggled to get on the field. Morris has the power profile of a player like Cameron Jordan, with heavy hands and the ability to bullrush tackles. His athleticism was impressive on film for his size, and he should only get better with more experience.

The Giants have a solid tight end in rookie Daniel Bellinger, but he is more of a number two. Mayer doesn't have high-end speed, but he is excellent in contested catch situations. His blocking is good, and he has very strong hands. He'll be a reliable target for the Giants, who don't have many on their roster right now.

Baltimore has other needs, but Robinson might be too good to pass on. Pairing him with Lamar Jackson would give the Ravens the best backfield in football. This is a luxury pick but good value at 24.

The Broncos have a top-five cornerback in Pat Surtain II, but they have a glaring hole at their CB2 spot. Gonzalez has put together quality tape at Colorado and Oregon, shutting down many of the top receivers he's played. This is the type of pick the Broncos need to make with the offenses they play in the AFC West.

The Bengals' offensive line isn't bad on paper, but they've struggled at times this season. There isn't necessarily an open spot for Jones to slide into, but he could allow the Bengals to kick Jonah Williams inside, or Jones could also play right tackle. The best-case scenario is they let Jones sit and continue to develop for a year before moving off of Williams or right tackle La'El Collins.

In 2021 the Cowboys almost had too many good receivers. Still, with Amari Cooper gone and Michael Gallup having a tough time recovering from an ACL injury, Dallas could look to add a receiver in the first round. While playing on a broken toe, Rice was arguably the best receiver in college football this season. He can play in the slot or outside, and Rice should run well at the combine. Rice is going to outplay wherever he's drafted.

Morgan would be much higher on this list if it weren't for an ACL tear. His tackle tape from 2022 was exceptional. The Chiefs need a tackle and will be a playoff team, so they can be patient with Morgan early on in the season. A talent like Morgan's won't last long, even with the ACL injury.

Another player who would be much higher if it weren't for an injury. Tillman could give the Vikings the best group of weapons in the NFL. Getting him on an offense with Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and TJ Hockenson would be almost impossible to stop.

The Bills need to improve their guard situation to keep Josh Allen upright. Mauch is not only the best guard in the draft but also plays with the mentality necessary to succeed in Buffalo. Mauch is a finisher in the run game, but he is also an elite athlete. Mauch currently plays tackle for the Bison, so he could also be an emergency tackle.

One of the safest prospects in the draft, Smith-Njigba, might not have great size or speed, but he will be a starting slot receiver for a very long time. The Eagles have a good receiving corps, but Smith-Njigba would take it to another level.

