2023 NFL Mock Draft: Post Thanksgiving Extravaganza

Gobble, gobble. We hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving! With the holiday season upon us, it means that we are now approximately 150 days away from the 2023 NFL Draft, to be held in Kansas City, Missouri on April 27-29, 2023. Here is a heaping of the latest first round projection.

1. Houston Texans: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

It has become clear that Davis Mills is not the long-term solution in Houston. GM Nick Cesario would likely prefer the traditional pocket-passer quarterback in Stroud, which would provide a much needed boost of optimism. Despite a lackluster performance against Michigan, Stroud still seems to be the consensus quarterback on most NFL Draft boards.

2. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

The game of musical chairs at quarterback must come to an end in Carolina. Neither Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, nor PJ Walker has shown enough to warrant any type of long-term solution. Starting anew with an offensive-minded head coach to tutor Young could be the ultimate formula for a franchise that hasn’t had a winning season in five years.

3. Chicago Bears: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Considering the lack of time that quarterback Justin Fields has had when he drops back to pass, it has been remarkable to see the results he has generated. With Fields getting clobbered behind a league-leading 40 sacks, it’s a must that Chicago addresses the holes along the offensive line. Fashanu could serve as a much-needed blindside protector for the next decade.

4. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Anderson, OLB, Alabama

A team depleted of talent will need to start adding blue-chip players where they can and Anderson certainly fits the bill. His ability to set the edge and get after the quarterback would ultimately change the dynamic of the Raiders' defense, which already boasts a bonafide edge rusher in Max Crosby.

5. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Many in the scouting community would have pegged Carter, not Travon Walker as the number one overall pick in last year’s draft, if he were draft-eligible. Carter is a versatile, interchangeable part along the defensive line. He would make an instant impact in Seattle as part of the defensive line rotation with his ability to engulf double-teams and get after the quarterback.

6. Detroit Lions (via LAR): Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

The secondary hasn’t been the most dependable unit and Detroit needs to find themselves a shutdown corner to combat the likes of Justin Jefferson within their division, especially since 2020 first-round pick (third overall) Jeff Okudah has struggled mightily to stay healthy. Ringo has shown the ability to match up with anyone and everyone who lines up across from him.

7. Houston Texans (via CLE): Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

An immediate impact player at Clemson, the versatile Murphy has recorded double-digit tackles for loss every season, to go along with 18.5 career sacks thus far. While the Texans have Jerry Hughes under contract for another season, he’ll be 35 years old next year. Murphy would be an excellent piece to initially work into the defensive line rotation and be groomed to take over the role of Hughes, as he can also play inside or outside.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers: Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State

A close examination of the offensive line will reveal a unit in shambles, much like how this season has gone for the Steelers. It’s no secret that they need to overhaul this group and securing the blindside for new franchise quarterback Kenny Pickett will be vital. The Ohio State mauler began his Buckeyes career as a guard but has built himself into one of the more polished offensive tackles in this year’s draft. His size, agility, pedigree and resume has solidified him as a top-tier prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

It will be hard to sustain any type of success or consistency in the NFL with competent cover corners. Enter Porter Jr., who brings the physicality bloodline from his father to the cornerback position. The long, sturdy-framed Porter is big and fast, with a propensity to create turnovers. Porter Jr. has few flaws in his game and could prove to be one of the real blue chip players in the draft.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

The Eagles have shown some vulnerability along the offensive line in brief spots this season due to injuries to aging veterans such as Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce, in addition to, plus Jordan Mailata and Isaac Seumalu, the latter of whom will also be a pending free agent. Adding a player such as Skoronski, who could be viewed as a tackle or guard would provide insurance across the board.

11. Arizona Cardinals: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

The Cardinals have allowed the second most passing touchdowns in the NFL and will need a fire extinguisher such as Smith to help keep up with the big play threats that Arizona seems to face on a week-to-week basis within the NFC West. Cornerbacks Byron Murphy and Trayvon Mullen could both depart this offseason via free agency, so Smith would be a wise investment for the future benefit of the defense.

12. Green Bay Packers: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

Green Bay has tried sliding safety Darnell Savage into the nickelback role with mixed results. It’s rare to see a player of Phillips small stature/frame selected this early in the draft but he is the exception to the rule. His ball skills, instincts and speed all register at an elite level. He turns into a weapon with the ball in his hands and has returned four interceptions for touchdowns over the past two seasons. Playing inside between Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas would make the secondary much stronger.

13. Detroit Lions: O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

Despite a revolving door at the guard position this season, the Lions have had one of the best offensive line units in the NFL. Adding Torrence to the mix would provide an immediate plug-and-play starter who would help this franchise continue to build in the trenches. Torrence has yet to allow a sack during his collegiate career, making nearly 50 starts with the Gators and would make an area of strength even stronger.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

Former first-round pick Kwity Paye has missed numerous games this season due to an ankle injury, while Yannick Ngakoue has battled through back issues and will be eligible for free agency. The lengthy, explosive Wilson has already matched his sack total of seven from a year ago and is an ascending NFL prospect who offers position versatility on the outside.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Faster than a speeding bullet, Hyatt possesses the burst and acceleration to blow by any defender on any given play. Look no further than his game against Alabama, where he lit up the Crimson Tide for 207 receiving yards and five touchdowns on six catches! It’s out with the old (Julio Jones / Calvin Ridley) and in with the new (Drake London / Jalin Hyatt) in Atlanta.

16. Los Angeles Chargers: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

The Chargers have dipped down to their practice squad this season on multiple occasions to help fill the offensive tackle void. While the selection of Zion Johnson was certainly a move in the right direction, in terms of fortifying the frontline for rising star Justin Herbert, more help is needed. In Jones, Los Angeles would be getting one of the largest players eligible in the 2023 NFL Draft class. However, don’t be fooled by his girth; Jones can move and bend well for a big man and would be a huge addition—literally.

17. Washington Commanders: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Few players, if any, have shot up draft boards more than Gonzalez. Known for his extreme athleticism, the lengthy cornerback had offers from just about every major football program in the nation coming out of high school. Gonzalez has made four interceptions this season, while also demonstrating that he is not afraid to get his nose dirty and help out in the run game. The current starting Washington duo of Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St. Juste is promising but there is very little at the position beyond them.

18. New York Jets: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

One can only imagine how Robert Saleh would employ the likes of Bresee on the interior alongside All-World defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. It has been a rough year for Bresee, who has missed several games after the death of his 15-year-old sister due to brain cancer and then dealing with a kidney ailment himself. So long as he checks out ok medically, he can be a force at the next level due to his size, strength, hand combat and toughness.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Nolan Smith, OLB, Georgia

The Buccaneers will be a team in flux next season, as they prepare to find a replacement for Tom Brady and determine whether or not Todd Bowles is the man built for the long-haul in Tampa. Smith, a first round talent and possibly the premier pass-rusher eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft, suffered a torn pectoral in November. This is one franchise that can afford to be patient and select an injury risk player such as Smith, in order to reap the reward down the road.

20. Denver Broncos (via SF): Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Opinions vary as to where Sanders is best-suited at the next level. For Denver, he could potentially provide help in the pass-rush department on the edge but he might also thrive with a full-time move to inside linebacker. His instincts, quick read-and-reaction-skills and relentless pursuit make him an ideal candidate to help upgrade the Broncos linebacker corps.

21. Seattle Seahawks: Brian Branch, FS, Alabama

Simply stated, the Seahawks need to get back to defense, in order to truly be considered contenders. The Legion of Boom will never be replicated but lengthy cornerback Tariq Woolen has proven to be a fifth round steal from this past year’s draft and appears to be a cornerstone piece to build around. Adding Branch, a versatile defender who is often seen blowing up backfields, would provide Seattle with a chess piece at safety.

22. New England Patriots: Quentin Johnson, WR, TCU

A tall, athletic playmaker, Johnson could serve as a microwave for a Patriots offense that would benefit from the instant offense he’s able to generate. While Bill Belichick has had a shaky track record selecting wide receivers in round one, both Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor will be pending free agents, so it could be a matter of dire streets in New England.

23. Cincinnati Bengals: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

The Bengals have utilized their tight ends more in the passing attack but it hasn’t produced many big plays. By injecting Mayer into the offense as a security blanket underneath, it would create a ‘pick your poison’ dynamic for opponents to game-plan for. Both Hayden Hurst and Drew Sample will be free agents. Mayer is an upgrade who would be a lethal trio with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

24. Buffalo Bills: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Once again, we have seen the lack of cornerback depth prove costly for the Bills, who seem to search high and low each season to find reliable players to trot onto the field. This is an issue that Buffalo must address; exploring options both via the draft and free agency would be wise. In Forbes, they would be getting one of the best instinctual corners, as he has 14 career interceptions, including six returned for touchdowns!

25. Baltimore Ravens: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

It has been a patchwork operation in the backfield in Baltimore. The team has used four different starting running backs this season, while moonlighting Devin Duvernay part-time at running back. For a team like the Ravens who prefer to ground and pound, it would make sense to cure the backfield woes. A backfield featuring Robinson matched alongside Lamar Jackson is a scary thought for opposing defensive coordinators.

26. Tennessee Titans: Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

This season has not quite lived up to the expectations for Sewell, whose production has dipped. However, he still possesses highly desirable traits and a strong draft season can still keep him in first round consideration. The Titans are predicated around a tough, hard-nosed defense and the DNA makeup of Sewell would fit in perfectly as their fearless leader in the middle.

27. Dallas Cowboys: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Bringing 40-year-old Jason Peters out of retirement demonstrates how desperate the Cowboys have been for offensive line depth. Blessed with size, strength and flexibility, Jones has flashed an extradentary skill-set, while improving some of his technique concerns. Current Dallas starter at right tackle, Terrence Steele, has been one of the best bargains in the NFL , earning just $765K but he is set to become a free agent after the season. Jones would pair with Tyler Smith to provide reliable bookends on the offensive line.

28. New York Giants: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington – The resurgence of Daniel Jones is a nice story but Giants brass recognize that he is not the long-term answer at quarterback. A tantalizing pocket-passer with a cannon-arm, Penix can push the ball downfield and is also capable of working the short-to-intermediate parts of the field. New York has had to run a very basic offense and at times has even fielded packages featuring eight offensive lineman on the field at one time. Adding Penix will allow them to open things up and get more creative on offense.

29. Miami Dolphins (Forfeited): Pick taken away by NFL for tampering.

30. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Keeping another top target in the pipeline for quarterback Kirk Cousins should be a top priority entering the offseason. The Vikings have an opt-out clause on veteran Adam Thielen, who will be 33 entering next season. Securing Addison, who has proven to be a big play threat at Pittsburgh and USC, could allow them to move on, or keep all three for one season. The last time Minnesota boasted such a trio, Randy Moss, Cris Carter and Jake Reed were catching passes from Randall Cunningham.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

It has been a revolving cast of wideouts in Kansas City over the last several years with the departures of Sammy Watkins (Packers) and Tyreek Hill (Dolphins). Mecole Hardman is set to hit the open market this year, while JuJu Smith-Schuster and Justin Watkins were signed to one-year deals. A long, quick wideout who can create separation and go over the top, Odunze is one of this year’s fast risers!

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Andre Carter, DE, Army

With Derek Barnett going down to a season-ending injury early on in the year and Brandon Graham wrapping up his 13th season, the Eagles will need to secure some reinforcements at defensive end. The recently acquired Robert Quinn has been ineffective and is scheduled to become a free agent. Carter hasn’t matched his monster production of a year ago, seeing his sacks dip from 14.5, down to three and a half but he owns the size, power, hand technique and first step to be an effective pass-rusher in the league where they play for pay.

*The creator of NFL Draft Bible, Ric Serritella has been covering the NFL Draft for over two decades. He is also an advance scout for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and can be heard weekdays from 10am-noon eastern on JAKIB Sports.

