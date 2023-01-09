Skip to main content
2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invite Tracker for the NFL Draft

With NFL Scouting Combine invites being sent out, the 2023 NFL Draft is nearing on the horizon. Track each invite going to draft prospects.

2023 NFL Scouting Combine invites are starting to be sent out to prospects, which means the NFL Draft is getting closer. Before the Combine is here, keep track of the players that will be in Indianapolis, Indiana, and get to know who is going to be under the microscope in March.

Click the player's name to view their scouting report.

Jan 8, 2022

WR Jalen Wayne, South Alabama

iOL Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Jan 6, 2022

QB Jake Haener, Fresno State

WR Malik Knowles, Kansas State

Jan 5, 2022

WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

CB Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State

Jan 4, 2022

TE Payne Durham, Purdue

iDL Cameron Young, Mississippi State

iDL Byron Young, Tennessee

S Anthony Johnson, Virginia

K B.T. Potter, Clemson

LS Alex Ward, UCF

Jan 3, 2022

WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida

WR Jacob Copeland, Maryland

WR Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland

WR Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State

OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

iOL Jake Andrews, Troy

iDL Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

S Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa

K Chad Ryland, Maryland

Jan 2, 2022

WR Andrei Iosivas, Princeton

EDGE YaYa Diaby, Louisville

CB Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville

P Brad Robbins, Michigan

Dec 31, 2022

WR Michael Jefferson, Louisiana-Lafayette

EDGE Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice

Dec 30, 2022

QB Tyson Bagent, Shepherd

WR Tre Tucker, Cincinnati

WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston

WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia

iDL Dante Stills, West Virginia

EDGE Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

CB Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina

S Trey Dean III, Florida

