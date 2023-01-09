2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invite Tracker for the NFL Draft
With NFL Scouting Combine invites being sent out, the 2023 NFL Draft is nearing on the horizon. Track each invite going to draft prospects.
2023 NFL Scouting Combine invites are starting to be sent out to prospects, which means the NFL Draft is getting closer. Before the Combine is here, keep track of the players that will be in Indianapolis, Indiana, and get to know who is going to be under the microscope in March.
Click the player's name to view their scouting report.
Jan 8, 2022
iOL Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Jan 6, 2022
WR Malik Knowles, Kansas State
Jan 5, 2022
LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State
CB Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State
Jan 4, 2022
iDL Cameron Young, Mississippi State
Jan 3, 2022
WR Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State
Jan 2, 2022
Dec 31, 2022
WR Michael Jefferson, Louisiana-Lafayette
Dec 30, 2022
WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia
iDL Dante Stills, West Virginia
CB Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina