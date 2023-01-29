2023 NFL Draft: Shrine Bowl Day 1 Practice Standouts

Who stood out during the first day of practice at the 2023 Shrine Bowl?

Las Vegas – The East West Shrine Bowl entered its second season in the desert. Practicing on the campus of UNLV provided a much-improved atmosphere. Much classier than the high school fields that were used when the game was housed in St. Petersburg, Florida.

While the new venue pales in comparison to providing the camaraderie, most in the business find it comforting. The new location provides the player’s a much more lavished experience.

While I’d love to provide a laundry list of prospects that stood out. Truth be told, I have only two eyes. Individual drills and dissecting every play in an instant while interacting with everyone in attendance can make the evaluation process very tedious.

Here is a short list of players that sparked my interest after the first day of practices at the East West Shrine Bowl.

2023 East West Shrine Bowl Practice Recap - Day 1 Who shined at the 2023 Shrine Bowl? East EDGE B.J Thompson, Stephen F. Austin In the early parts of the East practice, it was hard not to notice Thompson. The long and lean edge rusher weighed in at 238, which was a big bonus for a guy looking to add weight. A couple of things stood out. His speed and pursuit. Combine the two, Thompson showed he not only can be disruptive behind the line of scrimmage but capable to chase down the play. He has the speed to cover ground quickly, which resonates with each step. RB Tavion Thomas, Utah I felt Thomas looked like one of the more elusive backs during day one of the Shrine practices. There was no tackling on day one, but Thomas showed his quick twitch ability to cut between defenders. I felt like his change of direction was evident in drills. You can see glimpses of an NFL back in his game. EDGE Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan We saw Ramirez several times during his days playing in the MAC. His technique and skill set as a pass rusher were evident. Standing on the field near him, it was apparent that Ramirez was energizing the East defense. Seldom did a positive play by the East defense not have Ramirez vocally supporting his teammates enthusiastically. Especially after linebacker, Anfernee Orji from Vanderbilt intercepted a pass. Ramirez was yelling, “Crib. Crib. Crib.” West WR Demario Douglas, Liberty Douglas was the best player of the day. One scout from an NFC North team watched Douglas take an end-around and said,” Wow, he can turn the corner.” That was after a New England Patriots coach congratulated Douglas on running a nice route. “Nice route,” the scout said. He was returning punts and getting separation in the drills. This small school prospects made a big impact on day one. He reminded me of another Shrine Bowl star John Brown. In 2014, the Pittsburg State receiver showed up big and ended up going in the third round of the draft. S Trey Dean III, Florida Eyeing up Dean III, you see a long, lean safety. I thought he showed tenacity to get after it every play. No player in my mind looked more eager to start demolishing opponents. His length is going to provide him an opportunity to be a hybrid defender at the next level. A defender who brought a notch above the rest in intensity. WR Jadakis Bonds, Hampton Bonds possesses an NFL frame. Better yet, he made a spectacular catch in the end zone. Bonds separated from the defender and grabbed the ball with one hand, then toe-tapped his feet for the score. Another small school prospect that made his presence felt.

