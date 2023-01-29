2023 NFL Draft: Shrine Bowl Prospects to Outperform NFL Draft Grade
Every year there are a handful of prospects along the all-star circuit who wind up outperforming their actual NFL Draft slot. Here’s a look at 10 prospects for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft who may not be getting the props they deserve within the scouting community.
Remember, updated scouting reports on over 500 prospects will be made available in the Official 2023 NFL Draft Bible.
2023 Shrine Bowl Players
QB Aidan O’Connell, Purdue
[Height: 6030 | Weight: 212 | Hand: 0978 | Arm: 3200 | Wing: 7638]
While he doesn’t get mentioned amongst the premier signal-callers in this year’s draft class, O’Connell projects to have long-term staying power at the next level. He has guided Purdue to a bushel of close ball game victories by carrying the Boilermakers on his back with precise, pinpoint accuracy.
Scout Take: "This is a prototypical-sized quarterback who is extremely tough. He is incredibly accurate and has perfect timing on his throws.”
QB Tim Demorat, Fordham
[Height: 6032 | Weight: 221 | Arm: 0928 | Hand: 3128 | Wing: 7558]
There may not be a more accomplished signal-caller in this year’s draft than Demorat, who rewrote the history books at Fordham. A cerebral gunslinger, he will be sure to win over teams with his quick processing and safe, smart decision-making.
Scout Take: “A traditional pocket passer quarterback who takes what the defense gives him, reads through his progressions and makes smart, accurate decisions due to quick, rhythm throwing routes.”
RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota
[Height: 5074 | Weight: 203 | Hand: 0878 | Arm: 2828 | Wing: 7018]
Unfortunately, due to his lack of size and previous injury history, Ibrahim will be downgraded on many draft boards around the league. However, he is a worthwhile roll of the dice based on his toughness, grit and ability to break tackles.
Scout Take: “A smooth, one-cut Zone back who has astute processing and vision combined with short-area acceleration, nimble feet, agile hips, good contact balance and is an excellent pass protector but struggles making reads in gap/power schemes and is not a refined route runner out of the backfield.”
TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan
[Height: 6050 | Weight: 249 | Hand: 0900 | Arm: 3258 | Wing: 7968
A complete tight end who possesses sound fundamentals, Schoonmaker is one of the more well-rounded players at his position as a combo blocker/pass-catcher. He thrives in pass blocking but is also a sound route runner who is able to create separation and is athletic enough to adapt to off-kilter throws.
Scout Take: “An athletic tight end who isn't afraid to mix it up in the run game, the only thing missing for Schoonmaker is production, since the Wolverines utilize multiple tight ends within their offense.”
OL Mark Evans, Arkansas Pine-Bluff
[Height: 6022 | Weight: 293 | Hand: 1028 | Arm: 3238 | Wing: 7900]
One of the more interesting case studies in this year’s draft will be Evans who played left tackle in college but lacks the prototypical size to remain there at the next level. He does own some big paws, which makes for a powerful punch upon contact and heavy hands. Some NFL scouts would prefer to kick him inside to guard, while there are others who think center may ultimately be his best position.
Scout Take: "He's disciplined in his approach. He plays the right way all the time, every single time. He takes coaching. He's had various coaches throughout his career, and he's taken every coach's little nuggets and put it in his toolbox. That's what made him better, every single year."
DT PJ Mustipher, Penn State
[Height: 6036 | Weight: 315 | Hand: 0928 | Arm: 3248 | Wing: 8018]
The tenacious Mustipher doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet but he anchored the middle of a hard-nosed Nittany Lions defense with his gap-plugging ability and absorption of double teams. The two-time team captain has been praised for his football intelligence and he can be an immediate impact player as a two-down run-stuffer.
Scout Take: “An interior defensive lineman that can provide suffocating run support from various alignments.”
DE Habakkuk Baldonado, Pittsburgh
[Height: 6036 | Weight: 257 | Hand: 1028 | Arm: 3318 | Wing: 8048]
A developmental player, Baldonado is a lump of clay that needs to be molded into shape. He possesses all the tools in the toolbox and the frame to grow into a potential rotational pass-rusher. However, the Rome, Italy native had just one season of high school experience before attending Pitt. A team willing to tap into his upside could be vastly rewarded.
Scout Take: “The tools are there for Baldonado to develop into a power rusher, he is just really raw right now.”
DE Titus Leo, Wagner
[Height: 6033 | Weight: 243 | Hand: 0968 | Arm: 3368 | Wing: 8228]
A high school safety/wide receiver, Leo comes at you with the whole kitchen sink, he can rip, dip, bend, spin and has played an array of positions. He has been implemented as a seven-technique in a four-point stance, stood up as an outside linebacker and owns a great speed/power combination—his first step is lightning quick!
Scout Take: “Pass-rusher that has the versatility at defensive and linebacker that will need to be developed as a small-school player at the next level.”
LB Jack Colletto, Oregon State
[Height: 6026 | Weight: 239 | Hand: 0968 | Arm: 3128 | Wing: 7500]
A two-way player, Colletto starred as a fullback/linebacker thumper, in addition to special teams, winning the 2022 Paul Horning Award for college football’s most versatile player. Lookout for ‘The Jackhammer’ this week, as he should win over many scouts in Las Vegas and could emerge as a great mid-round value.
Scout Take: “Not only can he play linebacker but he plays fullback for them and does a really nice job. He had a 43-yard touchdown run. He plays on special teams. He’s a big, physical player. More than anything, he has the intelligence it takes to play on both sides of the ball, to understand what you’re doing in the schemes that they’re running, offensively and defensively. It’s pretty impressive for a guy to do that.”
CB Starling Thomas V, UAB
[Height: 5096 | Weight: 194 | Hand: 0968 | Arm: 3038 | Wing: 7500]
A fast, physical, freak, Thomas demonstrates a natural feel for the game. He has been praised by coaches for his maturity, leadership and preparation. A high school track standout, he has been timed at 24.2mph on the GPS! That is rare speed for Thomas, who is also an explosive return man.
Scout Take: “He’s naturally fast. He was a 10.4 100-meter champion in high school. How does a guy like that gain muscle; he’s gained 25 pounds and continue to get faster? That was him focusing on the things he needed to do.”
*For over two decades, NFL Draft Bible creator Ric Serritella has been bringing you the names you need to know! Follow him @ricserritella for more scouting insight and analysis!