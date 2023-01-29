2023 NFL Draft: Shrine Bowl Prospects to Outperform NFL Draft Grade

[Height: 6030 | Weight: 212 | Hand: 0978 | Arm: 3200 | Wing: 7638]

While he doesn’t get mentioned amongst the premier signal-callers in this year’s draft class, O’Connell projects to have long-term staying power at the next level. He has guided Purdue to a bushel of close ball game victories by carrying the Boilermakers on his back with precise, pinpoint accuracy.

Scout Take: "This is a prototypical-sized quarterback who is extremely tough. He is incredibly accurate and has perfect timing on his throws.”

[Height: 6032 | Weight: 221 | Arm: 0928 | Hand: 3128 | Wing: 7558]

There may not be a more accomplished signal-caller in this year’s draft than Demorat, who rewrote the history books at Fordham. A cerebral gunslinger, he will be sure to win over teams with his quick processing and safe, smart decision-making.

Scout Take: “A traditional pocket passer quarterback who takes what the defense gives him, reads through his progressions and makes smart, accurate decisions due to quick, rhythm throwing routes.”

[Height: 5074 | Weight: 203 | Hand: 0878 | Arm: 2828 | Wing: 7018]

Unfortunately, due to his lack of size and previous injury history, Ibrahim will be downgraded on many draft boards around the league. However, he is a worthwhile roll of the dice based on his toughness, grit and ability to break tackles.

Scout Take: “A smooth, one-cut Zone back who has astute processing and vision combined with short-area acceleration, nimble feet, agile hips, good contact balance and is an excellent pass protector but struggles making reads in gap/power schemes and is not a refined route runner out of the backfield.”