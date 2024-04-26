Titans Make Surprise Selection, Take T'Vondre Sweat at 38
The Tennessee Titans have been an interesting team when it comes to the NFL Draft. They have historically took players outside of consensus but now there is a new regime in place.
The Titans selected T'Vondre Sweat, nose tackle out of Texas. He had been mocked in the first round at the beginning of the cycle but slowly fell down after the Senior Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine and the pro day circuit.
One of the major concerns with Sweat was reported off the field issues with partying and controlling his weight. The Athletic's Dane Brugler reported that Sweat was playing in the College Football Playoff at near 390 lbs. He also was arrested on suspiscion of DWI after Sunday Brunch earlier in April.
Will this end up being a good pick for the Titans? If Sweat ends up figuring it out, he can thrive next to Jeffrey Simmons.