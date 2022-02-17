Ahead of next week’s USFL Draft, HUB Football partners with TVU Networks to introduce Livestreaming of its CAMPs featuring top free agent prospects

Just in time for next week’s USFL Draft, The CAMP presented by HUB Football, has announced a partnership with TVU Networks that will allow scouts and teams from the NFL, CFL, USFL and other professional leagues to watch HUB Football’s free agent workouts via a TVU Networks Livestream from their offices, homes or team facilities.

It all begins with a CAMP this Sunday (Feb. 20), which will take place at Southwestern College in Chula Vista, California. Media is welcome to attend from 10-1 p.m.

“This unique HUB Football partnership with TVU Networks will provide even greater access for leagues and teams to be able to watch more than 50 top free agent players work out in one venue in a single day without incurring the costs of having to jump in a car or hop on a plane to come to San Diego and do so in-person,” said Tom Goodhines, Senior VP of Operations for HUB Football. “And of course, we’d still love to have them come out and join us on-site, but with TVU, we’ve created an ideal solution for any owner or general manager looking to save money on travel costs for their scouting departments.”

TVU Networks is providing its remote, cloud production tools with IP-based live streaming capability. “This is an exciting new partnership for us and for HUB Football,” said Greg Doggett, TVU Networks’ Director, Sports, Entertainment and Strategic Alliances. “Viewers will be able to experience a high quality live stream from their remote location during this high profile event. We look forward to similar productions in the future with HUB Football.”

The CAMP presented by HUB Football is the brainchild of long-time NFL agent Don Yee. It has become the preeminent audition stage for free agents looking to land coveted spots on NFL and other professional rosters. A rolling series of one-day workouts, 60 players took part in the most recent CAMP on Dec. 15 at Southwestern College. Representatives from NFL, CFL, and Indoor Football League teams were in attendance, along with personnel from the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and professional rugby clubs.

A second CAMP also has been scheduled for Sunday, March 27 at Southwestern College.

HUB Football has become a must-go destination for free agent players. The majority of CAMP participants are players who have spent time with NFL teams, while others include former collegiate players looking to land their first shot at making a professional roster.

The CAMP is not a combine-style workout, but rather it is designed to mimic workouts that take place routinely at NFL facilities across the country. Players do individual work with position coaches, while also competing in one-on-one and team-style drills. Since its inception in 2019, roughly two-thirds of the NFL’s 32 teams have attended The CAMP to scout free agents in-person, while nearly every CFL team has been represented. In addition, film from each CAMP is sent to more than 800 NFL and CFL talent evaluators, along with scouting professionals from other leagues.

The CAMP is unique in that it limits its roster to 50-60 players, ensuring that only the best-of-the-best receive an invitation to participate. Players pay a small registration fee to attend, and they have an option to purchase a copy of their film from the day, film which again is distributed to every NFL and CFL team. Players also pay their own travel costs, but the results have spoken for themselves. Since HUB Football launched The CAMP in 2019, a total of 505 players have suited up and 98 have gone on to sign professional contracts. That’s nearly 20 percent. And a number of those 98 players have signed with more than one team, resulting in a net total of 118 contracts signed by HUB Football alums.

For more information about The CAMP presented by HUB Football, visit https://www.hubfootball.com.