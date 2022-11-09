Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Andre Iosivas, Wide Receiver, Princeton Tigers

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Princeton WR Andre Iosivas
Princeton WR Andre Iosivas
college football princeton tigers logo

Andre Iosivas
Princeton Tigers

#9
Pos: WR
Ht: 6030
Wt: 200
DOB: 10/15/1999
Hometown: Honolulu, HI
High School: Punahou High School
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Iosivas was a recruit from Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawaii, in the class of 2018. He did not receive a star or recruit ranking from 247Sports, Rivals, On3.com, or ESPN. Iosivas earned First-Team All-Conference honors in high school. He snagged three touchdowns in the 2017 Honor Bowl and earned MVP honors. Iosivas also lettered in basketball and track and field. He received Most Outstanding Male Performer honors at track and field meets during his final two high school seasons. As a high school senior, Iosivas participated in the Hawaii High School Athletics Association (HHSAA) tournament and took home first place in the 100m, 200m, long jump, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay. He’s also a member of Princeton’s track and field team. Iosivas is a three-time Ivy League champion and First-Team All-Ivy League selection in the heptathlon (2019, 2020, and 2022) who earned All-America honors for his performance at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships, where he finished fourth in the heptathlon. He posted the fastest ever 60-meter (6.71) in the NCAA heptathlon at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships. Iosivas was named Ivy League Most Outstanding Field Performer during the 2020 and 2022 indoor seasons. He boasts an impressive array of personal bests across track and field’s many disciplines. Per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Iosivas bench presses 370 lbs. and jumps 39 inches in the vertical. He’s a senior captain of Princeton’s football team this season. Iosivas was born on Oct. 15, 1999, and has a younger sibling. He earned Second-Team All-Ivy League honors for football in 2021. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Princeton Tigers
Princeton Tigers

Mississippi State iDL Cameron Young.jfif
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Cameron Young, Defensive Lineman, Mississippi State Bulldogs

By The NFL Draft Bible
2022 reese's senior bowl
NFL Draft Events

2023 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl Invites Coming In

By The NFL Draft Bible
2023 nfl draft logo
NFL Draft Events

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 9

By The NFL Draft Bible
the hub football camp november 2022.jfif
Latest News

HUB Football To Host First Pro Free Agent CAMP in San Diego since Announcing New Scouting Data Partnership with USFL

By The NFL Draft Bible
USC CB Mekhi Blackmon
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Mekhi Blackmon, Cornerback, USC Trojans

By The NFL Draft Bible
Stephen F. Austin EDGE BJ Thompson
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: BJ Thompson, EDGE, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

By The NFL Draft Bible
Ole Miss WR Jalen Knox.jfif
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Knox, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss Rebels

By The NFL Draft Bible
Xavier Thomas Clemson
NFL

2023 NFL Draft: Clemson Pass Rusher Out for the Year

By Robert Gregson