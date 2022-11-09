NFL Draft Profile: Andre Iosivas, Wide Receiver, Princeton Tigers

Andre Iosivas

Princeton Tigers

#9

Pos: WR

Ht: 6030

Wt: 200

DOB: 10/15/1999

Hometown: Honolulu, HI

High School: Punahou High School

Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Iosivas was a recruit from Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawaii, in the class of 2018. He did not receive a star or recruit ranking from 247Sports, Rivals, On3.com, or ESPN. Iosivas earned First-Team All-Conference honors in high school. He snagged three touchdowns in the 2017 Honor Bowl and earned MVP honors. Iosivas also lettered in basketball and track and field. He received Most Outstanding Male Performer honors at track and field meets during his final two high school seasons. As a high school senior, Iosivas participated in the Hawaii High School Athletics Association (HHSAA) tournament and took home first place in the 100m, 200m, long jump, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay. He’s also a member of Princeton’s track and field team. Iosivas is a three-time Ivy League champion and First-Team All-Ivy League selection in the heptathlon (2019, 2020, and 2022) who earned All-America honors for his performance at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships, where he finished fourth in the heptathlon. He posted the fastest ever 60-meter (6.71) in the NCAA heptathlon at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships. Iosivas was named Ivy League Most Outstanding Field Performer during the 2020 and 2022 indoor seasons. He boasts an impressive array of personal bests across track and field’s many disciplines. Per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Iosivas bench presses 370 lbs. and jumps 39 inches in the vertical. He’s a senior captain of Princeton’s football team this season. Iosivas was born on Oct. 15, 1999, and has a younger sibling. He earned Second-Team All-Ivy League honors for football in 2021.