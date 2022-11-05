Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Anthony Richardson Proving in First Half Why He's A Top QB in 2023 NFL Draft

In the first half of the Florida Gators and Texas A&M Aggies game, Anthony Richardson is proving why he could be the best quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Florida Gators head to Kyle Stadium this weekend to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. In the first half, quarterback Anthony Richardson is showing why he's arguably the best quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Aggies lead the Gators 24-20 at halftime.

There were a lot of questions surrounding Richardson during the summer evaluation process. Some had him as a high-upside first-round pick; others questioned why others saw him as a high pick because there was so much left for him to develop. It's safe to say he's developed his way into the potential we saw earlier in the year.

The arm talent, athleticism, speed, and ball velocity are on full display in this contest. Richardson has made smart throws, fitting accurate passes into tight windows while showing off his tremendous arm strength. He showed off his wheels on the third drive of the game, breaking a big 60-yard run for a touchdown. Richardson's ability to throw on the run while maintaining accuracy and ball velocity is something he predicates his game on, and he's showing in the first half.

The 12th man of the Aggies has been a menace for the Gators' offensive line, penalizing them for several false start penalties. 

While the box score isn't telling the full story of who Richardson is, he's still putting up 93 yards, completing nine of his 15 passes and carrying the ball four times for 81 yards and two touchdowns - all that doesn't say he's lighting his opponent up, but it's the tools that he's showing.

Expect Richardson to come out in the second half and put on a show to prove why he is worthy of being talked about as the first quarterback that should be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

