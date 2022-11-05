The Florida Gators head to Kyle Stadium this weekend to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. In the first half, quarterback Anthony Richardson is showing why he's arguably the best quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Aggies lead the Gators 24-20 at halftime.

There were a lot of questions surrounding Richardson during the summer evaluation process. Some had him as a high-upside first-round pick; others questioned why they saw him as a high pick because there was so much left for him to develop. It's safe to say he's developed his way into the potential we saw earlier in the year.

Click here to read Anthony Richardson's scouting report.

The arm talent, athleticism, speed, and ball velocity are on full display in this contest. Richardson has made smart throws, fitting accurate passes into tight windows while showing off his tremendous arm strength. He showed off his wheels on the third drive of the game, breaking a big 60-yard touchdown run.

One thing that is a big part of Richardson's game is his ability to throw on the run while maintaining accuracy and ball velocity. He's putting that on full display in the first half.

While the first-half box score isn't telling the full story of who Richardson is, he's still putting up respectable numbers—93 yards, completing nine of his 15 passes and carrying the ball four times for 81 yards and two touchdowns - all that doesn't say he's lighting his opponent up, but it's the tools that he's showing.

Expect Richardson to come out in the second half and put on a show to prove why he is worthy of being talked about as the first quarterback that should be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Update with 2nd half:

The Gators came out hot to start the second half, getting the ball back in Richardson's hands early, forcing the Aggies to a three-and-out in their first drive.

On just two plays, Richardson drops a dime to Ja'Quavion Fraziers over the top of the corner and beats the closing safety. What's great about that throw is the timing, touch, and accuracy on display. While the catch by Fraziers might be talked about as the catch of the year, the technique and knowledge of Richardson need to be watched. His base was tremendous—cleats were in the dirt, a quick, snappy release, and perfect placement for his receiver to get the ball.

After a drive that ended in a punt for the Gators, Richardson marches down the field to put them in the red zone. He put a pass on a frozen rope while moving to his right and, on the run, puts a strike on the receiver's numbers in the endzone, but the defender made a great play to break the pass up. Just another example of his ability to throw dimes on the run.

And shortly after, Richardson's poise, ability to climb the pocket, go through his progressions, and throw with pressure in his face, he drops a difficult pass, making it look easy, right in a spot where only his receiver can get it.

The third quarter was some of the best 15 minutes of football you could watch when evaluating Richardson.

The fourth quarter didn't go quite as expected, with the Gators driving down the field, missing a field goal early in the half, and struggling to cap off drives with six points. The second half was highlighted by the third quarter as he totaled eight completions on 13 attempts for 120 yards and two touchdowns total in the half.

But the game that Richardson had today should make him proud and excite NFL teams. He ended the game with 17 completions on 28 attempts for 201 yards and two touchdowns while adding 78 yards on the ground and two touchdowns on seven attempts and securing the 41-24 victory over the Aggies.

The timing he played with, poise in the pocket, impeccable footwork, and ball velocity was second to none. It showed why he could be taken as the first quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, but what he needs to show is that he can consistently perform to this level.

While the Aggies are now just 3-6 on the year and 1-5 in conference play, their secondary isn't anything to scoff at, as it's filled with players who will be playing on Sundays—a phenomenal performance against a solid defense.

