Ranking the Best Available Prospects for Day Two of the 2020 NFL Draft

It goes without saying that players want to be first round picks. Not only does getting selected that high come with obvious financial incentive, it is a relatively safe position to be. Teams don't go around cutting their recent first round picks, after all.

One of the reasons why there are so many first round busts, however, is that some clubs are willing to "swing for the fences" more in the opening round. In the minds of some general managers, this is the round to gamble on the absolutely elite athletes in the hopes that you might be able to find a true difference-maker.

Meanwhile, it is the second day of the draft that actually produces more NFL starters. This isn't just because of the fact that there are two rounds on Friday compared to just one Thursday. The players still on the board on Day Two are often just a tick slower or weaker than those drafted in the first round. Often, however, they are steadier, more reliable players. Plus, while teams are willing to gamble in the first round on elite athletes at virtually every position, on the second day teams are looking to fill holes - preferably with players the scouts and coaches feel they can rely on.

In short, the second day of the draft is terribly underrated for building a real team roster.

Below is a list of the next 50 players on my personal Big Board. Don't sleep on the Day Two prospects - there may not be a bevy of freakish All-Pro caliber talents available, but there are plenty of starters to be found!

Players are listed according to overall rank and positional rank with their names, positions, programs, height, weight, 40-yard dash times and round projections.

18 1 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia 5-08 212 4.48 1--2

21 2 Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin 5-10 226 4.39 1--2

22 4 Laviska Shenault, Jr. WR Colorado 6-1 227 4.58 1--2

23 3 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama 6-1 205 4.50 est. 1--2

26 1 Grant Delpit S LSU 6-3 213 4.55 est. 1--2

29 3 Yetur Gross-Matos DE Penn State 6-5 266 4.70 est. 1--2

30 2 Ashtyn Davis S California 6-1 195 4.40 est. 1--2

31 4 Jacob Eason QB Washington 6-6 231 4.89 1--2

33 7 Ezra Cleveland OT Boise State 6-6 311 4.93 1--2

34 3 Raekwon Davis DT Alabama 6-6 311 5.12 1--2

35 7 Denzel Mims WR Baylor 6-3 206 4.38 1--2

36 3 J.K. Dobbins RB Ohio State 5-10 209 4.50 est. 1--2

37 8 Josh Jones OT Houston 6-5 311 5.27 1--2

38 9 Prince Tega Wanogho OT Auburn 6-5 307 4.85 est. 1--2

39 2 Zack Baun OLB Wisconsin 6-3 240 4.65 1--2

40 4 Ross Blacklock DT TCU 6-3 290 4.90 1--2

41 4 A.J. Epenesa DE Iowa 6-5 275 5.04 1--2

42 3 Xavier McKinney S Alabama 6-0 201 4.63 1--2

44 5 Jaylon Johnson CB Utah 6-0 193 4.50 2

45 5 Justin Madabuike DT Texas A & M 6-3 293 4.83 2

47 4 Antoine Winfield, Jr. S Minnesota 5-09 203 4.45 2

48 6 Leki Fotu DT Utah 6-5 337 5.15 2

49 3 Josh Uche OLB Michigan 6-1 241 4.65 est. 2

50 10 Lucas Niang OT TCU 6-6 315 5.20 est. 2

51 7 Kristian Fulton CB LSU 6-0 197 4.46 2

52 5 Jabari Zuniga DE Florida 6-3 253 4.64 2

53 1 Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame 6-6 262 4.70 2

54 6 Marlon Davidson DE Auburn 6-3 297 5.04 2

55 1 Ben Bredeson OG Michigan 6-5 316 5.10 est. 2

57 1 Matt Hennessy C Temple 6-4 302 5.18 2

58 9 Michael Pittman, Jr. WR Southern California 6-4 220 4.52 2--3

60 7 Neville Gallimore DT Oklahoma 6-2 304 4.79 2--3

61 10 KJ Hamler WR Penn State 5-09 178 4.45 est. 2--3

62 8 Jordan Elliott DT Missouri 6-4 302 5.02 2--3

64 5 Kyle Dugger S Lenior-Rhyne 6-1 217 4.49 2--3

65 4 Terrell Lewis OLB Alabama 6-5 258 4.65 est. 2--3

66 5 Cam Akers RB Florida State 5-10 217 4.47 2--3

67 6 Jeremy Chinn S Southern Illinois 6-3 219 4.45 2--3

68 6 Zack Moss RB Utah 5-09 223 4.65 2--3

69 7 Bradlee Anae DE Utah 6-3 257 4.93 2--3

70 9 Bryce Hall CB Virginia 6-1 202 4.55 est. 2--3

71 11 Tee Higgins WR Clemson 6-4 216 4.65 2--3

72 11 Matt Peart OT Connecticut 6-7 318 5.06 2--3

73 12 Devin Duvernay WR Texas 5-11 202 4.39 2--3

76 8 Darrell Taylor, Jr. DE Tennessee 6-4 259 4.65 est. 2--3

77 9 Jonathan Greenard DE Florida 6-4 262 4.87 3

78 3 Lloyd Cushenberry C LSU 6-3 312 5.27 3

79 9 DaVon Hamilton DT Ohio State 6-4 327 5.14 3