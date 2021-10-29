Betting: College Football Week 9 2021 College Football Games to Gamble on

A huge Big Ten weekend of football this Saturday with Michigan going to Michigan State. We only went 3-4 last weekend with a couple of bad reads, and the season record is now at 32-25-3. Also, the Nittany Lions are coming off a devastating loss facing Ohio State. Good thing there's a whole fresh slate this weekend to get back on track.

Michigan at Michigan State (Michigan -4, o/u 50.5)

The weekend's biggest game is facing off in East Lansing, and this matchup could decide this division. Both these teams are 7-0 and are looking to prove their worth. Michigan has found an identity with their defense, allowing less than 300 yards per game and only 14 points per game. However, they run into their first real test against the Spartans offense. Kenneth Walker and Payton Thorne have gotten this offense rolling with big-play abilities. In the past, Michigan has struggled against Michigan State 2-11 against the spread in the last 13 matchups. It's very hard to trust Harbaugh in big games, and this could be a Heisman moment for Kenneth Walker.

Michigan State +4

Iowa at Wisconsin (Wisconsin -3.5, o/u 36.5)

Iowa was able to swallow their big hiccup two weeks ago with a week off. Losing to Purdue and not finding any way to move the ball was tough for this team, but they've had time to fix their mistakes. While Wisconsin was able to throttle Purdue last week, they still haven't been able to find a reliable offense. One of the lowest totals this season at 36.5 -- this will be a slugfest. This Iowa linebacker core off Jack Campbell and Jestin Jacobs are the heart of this defense and will come up big on Saturday. Going to Madison, Iowa, will need to be ready to go. They own this matchup 6-1 against the spread in Wisconsin.

Iowa +3.5

TCU at Kansas State (Kansas State -3.5, o/u 58.5)

Kansas State came up huge with a comeback victory against Texas Tech, leading to Matt Wells' firing. In the second half, the defense came alive after two touchdowns early on a couple of unlucky bounces against Kansas State. Deuce Vaughn is electric for this offense, while Zach Evans is another top Big 12 running back for the Horned Frogs. These are two heavy rushing attacks with quarterbacks that can make big plays over the top. This should be a close game that comes down to the wire. The Wildcats are hot right now, but this could be a bit of a letdown spot against a tough Horned Frogs team. The underdog is 5-1 in the last six matchups between these two.

TCU +3.5

SMU at Houston (Pick, o/u 62)

The Mustangs are the quietest 7-0 team in the country. After losing Shane Buechele, they've still been able to torch defenses through the air. Former Oklahoma quarterback Tanner Mordecai has been spectacular, passing for over 330 yards per game. Houston can't fall asleep against this rushing attack too. On the other side, Houston has found a good pass rush and are 6-0 since dropping game one against Texas Tech. To keep up with the SMU offense, Houston will need to score fast. For having a great defense, the over is 4-1 in Houston's last five games. This should be a back-and-forth matchup coming down to the wire.

Over 62

Kentucky at Mississippi State (Mississippi State -1.5, o/u 47)

Kentucky is coming off a bye after a physically grueling game against Georgia, probably the best-case scenario for this team. Getting up after a Georgia game will always be hard, but having the week off to recover and get ready for Mississippi State is a plus. The Wildcats didn't get run out of the stadium in Georgia. It was a respectable 30-13 loss while Mississippi State had a get-right game against Vanderbilt. This will be another battle of the trenches between a strong rushing attack in Kentucky and the Bulldogs defense. The Wildcats will contain the air raid passing attack and keep the yards after the catch to a minimum. Two of the best players in this game come on the offensive line with Darian Kinnard for Kentucky and Charles Cross for Mississippi State. On the road, Kentucky will be able to pull off a win in a tight game.

Kentucky +1.5

Washington at Stanford (Stanford -2.5, o/u 47.5)

The Huskies have been, to put it nicely, miserable on offense all season long. This team squeaked by Arizona last week. The defense was supposed to be strong, and it has at times, but the offense has let them down in almost every game. On the other side, Stanford has found their successor to David Mills with Tanner McKee. McKee has NFL size and is a traditional pocket passer that will pick apart this zone coverage defense. If Washington wants to win this game, they may turn the keys over to five-star freshman quarterback Sam Huard. Stanford has owned this matchup 4-0 against the spread in the last four matchups. Washington has struggled as a road underdog 1-8 in their last 9.

Stanford -2.5

