Betting: College Football - Week Ten Games Worth Gambling on

The first weekend after the first College Football Playoffs rankings were announced should be more than exciting. Whether the rankings were right, wrong, or downright embarrassing (they were), we were able to see where playoff-hopeful teams stand and what they need to do to make a run. Coming off a disappointing week only going 2-4, it's the perfect time to right the ship. The season record is at 34-29-3, with plenty of time left to finish strong.

Liberty at Ole Miss (Ole Miss -9.5, o/u 66.5)

Showdown in Oxford between two quarterbacks battling it out for the QB1 tag in the upcoming draft. Malik Willis and the Liberty Flames are coming off two rocky games with a loss to UL Monroe and a tight win against North Texas. They had a 'get right' game against UMASS, but the team will need to be sharp on both sides of the ball to pull this off. Matt Corral and the Ole Miss offense is banged up right now -- Corral is trending towards playing Saturday, which is a make-or-break for this pick. Liberty has been overrated a lot this season, and it's impossible to trust a team that lost outright to UL Monroe three weeks ago. This is a huge test for Willis' draft stock to see how he will perform against an SEC defense. However, if Corral is healthy, the Rebels will roll at home. Rebels are 4-1-1 in their last six as a home favorite.

Ole Miss -9.5

Georgia Tech at Miami (Miami -10.5, o/u 63.5)

Going back to the well here with two bad ACC defenses facing off. Miami has found a spark in their offense, with Tyler Van Dyke, scoring over 30 points in their last three games. The Miami secondary has consistently been torched for over 295 passing yards per game and almost 35 points per game. The Georgia Tech offense under Jeff Sims has been exciting to watch all season long. He has the mobility to take off and make explosive plays on the ground and through the air. The rushing attack will threaten this Miami defense. The Yellow Jackets defense has hurt them all season long, giving up 450 yards per game. These two defenses have holes all over, and this should be a shootout.

Over 63.5

Auburn at Texas A&M (Texas A&M -4, o/u 49.5)

Two SEC West teams are on the heels of Alabama for that top spot in the SEC championship. The Tigers are hot coming off two big wins against Ole Miss and Arkansas. Bo Nix has figured out how to make plays and lead the Tigers to big wins. Tanks Bigsby is a special talent in the backfield for the Tigers. The pass rush has been great on the defensive side of the ball and should make Calzada uncomfortable all game long. The Aggie defense is stout, but they will need the offense to keep up their pace to win this game. In this matchup, the road team dominates against the spread 8-1 in the last nine. The Tigers are also 4-0 against Texas A&M in their last four games.

Auburn +4

Baylor at TCU (Baylor -6.5, o/u 58)

TCU was straight up a bad play last week and lost to Kansas State, resulting in the firing of Gary Patterson. The defense has fallen apart this season, losing five of their last six. On the other side, Baylor is rolling, being ranked 12 in the latest polls this week. Baylor is running the ball efficiently, rushing for 5.5 yards per attempt. The TCU run defense won't hang with the Bears, giving up over 225 yards on the ground per game. TCU is already looking to next season, and it'll be hard for them to get up for this one. Baylor is 5-0 in their last five as a favorite -- they should dominate this matchup.

Baylor -6.5

Boise State at Fresno State (Fresno State -5, o/u 60)

Fresno State is sitting right behind Air Force in the Mountain West, in a prime position to win the conference. This Boise State team isn't as strong as years past and will have its hands full with a healthy Fresno offense with running back Ronnie Rivers coming back this week. Jake Haener can still sling it all over the field and will be able to put this team in a position to control the game. In their past six meetings, the Broncos have struggled against Fresno, going just 1-5 against the spread.

Fresno State -5

Iowa at Northwestern (Iowa -12, o/u 40.5)

After reaching as high as second in the country, Iowa has had a huge fall down the ladder with losses against Purdue and Wisconsin in back-to-back weeks. The B10 west is completely wide open now, and Iowa will need to make up ground to get back into the championship picture. The biggest collapse of this Iowa team is the offense -- it's gone frozen cold the past two weeks, scoring just seven points in each game. The defense is still there to handle teams, but they're being left out to dry with this offense. Northwestern has been a disappointment this season at only 3-5 and possibly worse offensively than Iowa. Northwestern is outside the top 100 in the country as a scoring offense and will be in for a long game against the Hawkeyes. This will be a snooze fest of all snoozefests, Iowa should run all over Northwestern, but this rushing attack has been crippling. The under is 4-0 in that last four meetings, taking the bait here with two bad offenses.

Under 40.5

