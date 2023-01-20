NFL Draft Profile: Bobby Haskins, Offensive Lineman, USC Trojans
Bobby Haskins
USC Trojans
#70
Pos: OT
Ht: 6060
Wt: 304
Hand: 914
Arm: 3238
Wing: 7934
40: 5.25
DOB: 11/15/1998
Hometown: Fairfield, CT
High School: The Hun School
Eligibility: 2023
Background:
Before USC, Bobby Haskins had a 4-year (2018-21) career as an offensive tackle at Virginia, he played in 45 games (with 20 starts). He started 7 games (and appeared in 10 games) at left tackle as a 2021 senior at Virginia, winning All-ACC honorable mention and ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors for his performance against Duke. Haskins appeared in 8 games as a 2020 junior as a backup at the tackle positions and on special teams (he was slowed early in the season while recovering from an off-season injury). He also started 13 times (and appeared in 14 games) at left tackle as a 2019 sophomore.