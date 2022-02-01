Skip to main content
Caleb Williams Decides on Landing Spot

One of the nation's top passers will play for a new team in 2022

The Oklahoma Sooners surely did not envision an offseason that would result in the departure of highly-touted quarterback Spencer Rattler, head coach Lincoln Riley, and season savior Caleb Williams. However, following the news that Williams has decided to follow Riley to USC, they now brave an entirely new foundation while the Trojans hope to build off what was an impressive freshman season for Williams under the tutelage of Riley.

A lack of production in the Red River Rivalry by Rattler forced Riley’s hand as he brought in Williams off the bench. The change provided a spark that resulted in a comeback that day and the start of the next great quarterback-coach tandem Riley would oversee. After rumblings of an Oklahoma departure, Riley decided to take the USC job and immediately changed the college football landscape in terms of recruiting and sure enough, transfers.

Now landing the most coveted recruit the transfer portal had in Williams, USC is expecting to contend sooner rather than later. Williams changed what was a stagnant offense due to his running prowess and explosive playmaking ability. He is very twitchy in both his mechanics and athleticism. Under the refinement of college football’s best quarterback guru, Williams will look to enhance his development.

With still some years before draft eligibility, there is much room for the talented passer to grow. Adding more fundamentals to his game-breaking qualities could have Williams viewed as the first overall pick by the time he declares. USC will also work to continue to build around him and become national contenders where Williams can truly display his ability.

USATSI_17448400
