Chicago Bears Send Three Representatives to Mac Jones Pro Day

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and area scout Sam Summerville attended the recent Alabama Pro Day where quarterback Mac Jones was performing.

Representatives from all 32 NFL teams attended the Alabama Pro Day March 23, according to Chase Goodbread of NFL Network. Najee Harris, Dylan Moses and DeVonta Smith did not participate in any of the workouts, among other players. While adding a national championship to his resume, Jones passed for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns during the 2020 season. He was chosen as a Heisman finalist this past year, joining his teammate Smith on the virtual stage.

Alabama has announced that they plan to hold another Pro Day on March 30, although it’s doubtful that many of the injured Tide prospects will choose to work out that day either.

Chicago currently holds the 27th pick in the first round of the draft. After reportedly missing out on a trade for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, the Bears signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a contract. Although Dalton may fill a void for the 2021 season, Chicago is determined to find a star to represent them for the future.

The Bears sending three representatives that were also offensive-oriented, including a quarterbacks coach, could be a sign of things to come with the Bears in late April’s draft. However, they may have to trade up to get Jones, as he’s reportedly been getting positive reviews among NFL front offices. The former Alabama quarterback is among the most accurate quarterbacks in the draft. He has serviceable touch and shows the ability to beat defenders vertically with precision passing. There are questions about his mobility and how he can move around the pocket. Of the top quarterbacks in the draft, Jones ranks lowest when it comes to playmaking ability with his legs.

He remains a debate topic in many circles, with his game getting mixed reviews from talent evaluators. However, there is not much debate that Jones can be a helpful tool for an NFL quarterback room. The question remains: Where is his ceiling and how high can it go? The Bears may be looking to find that out on April 29.

Jones has also been part of the conversation after the 49ers traded up for the third overall pick in the draft.

