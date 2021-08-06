College Film Review on San Francisco 49ers Rookie, Trey Lance
An analysis of Trey Lance, the star of training camps, in his time at North Dakota State
With Trey Lance the talk of training camp, let's go back and look at some of his film predraft. Kurt Warner joined the show to break down how Lance has rare ability in terms of his arm strength and speed but struggles with mental processing, accuracy and technique. His stock has certainly risen since he was drafted into Kyle Shanahan's offense, but how his future plays out remains to be seen (duh).