College Football: 2021 Heisman Trophy A Three Horse Race

Who Will Win The Heisman Trophy This Year?

The 2021 Heisman Trophy will be awarded in just three weeks and while the leading candidates appear to be down to a three-man race, it remains neck-and-neck on who will bring home the hardware come December. Below is a look at the prime candidates, as we enter the week 12 weekend of the college football season.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (9-1), 233-328 (71%), 3,025, 33/3, 179.9

The best and arguably most consistent player in college football this season has been Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. The sophomore signal-caller has thrown for 300-plus yards on six occasions this year and has 11 touchdowns with zero interceptions over the span of his past four games. While Young currently remains the front runner, the Crimson Tide are not expected to be severely contested until the much anticipated SEC Championship showdown in what many assume will be against the current No.1 Georgia Bulldogs. Should Young shine on the big stage, he could possibly deliver back-to-back Heisman Trophy Awards for Bama.

CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State (9-1), 214-311 (68.8%), 3,036, 30/5, 179.4

It’s hard to believe that it has been over 15 years since the last time a Buckeye won the Heisman Trophy (Troy Smith in 2006). Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Stroud will look to put an end to that streak with a daunting schedule to close out the season against Michigan State and Michigan, both of whom are top 10 opponents. No one in the nation works the short-to-intermediate passing game better than Stroud, who has three games of 400-plus passing yards. Should the Buckeyes run the table, it would seem to bode well for Stroud’s odds.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State (9-1), 228-1,483 (6.5), 18

There have only been three non-quarterbacks to win the Heisman Trophy since the turn of the century, the last one is running back Derrick Henry in 2015. Michigan State runner Kenneth Walker III is the ultimate transfer portal success story. After spending two seasons as a backup at Wake Forest, Walker III figured to be a perfect fit for the Spartans offense due to his vision and patience as a runner. The man they call ‘K9’ has ran like a wild dog, creating 82 missed tackles and gaining 1,068 yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus. On the season, Walker III has totaled 1,473 rushing yards, along with 18 touchdowns, including a Heisman moment game performance against Michigan, in which he ran for 197 yards and five touchdowns. A win over Ohio State this week would catapult his Heisman hype!

