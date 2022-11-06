College Football Recruiting: QB Cooper Drews, Princeton, Minnesota

#7 QB Cooper Drews, Princeton Tigers

Ht: 6040

Wt: 208

40: 4.75

SS: 4.20

3-Cone: 6.96

Bench (lbs.): 230

Squat (lbs.): 405

Clean (lbs.): 235

Graduating Class: 2023

GPA: 3.84

One-Liner:

A quarterback with the prototypical size and an accurate arm who will develop into a productive signal caller at the next level.

Evaluation:

Drews is a big-bodied, athletic quarterback that can see over the trenches, deliver a well-timed, accurate pass, and can tuck and run the ball when needed. He climbs the pocket well with good footwork and excellent poise when he's faced with pressure. Drews can make a lot of different types of throws to different areas on the field. He understands when he needs to put touch on the ball and can drop passes in the bucket for his receivers. His field awareness is on full display, dropping dimes over the second level and in front of the third level.

Drews' touch on his passes is great, but when he needs to fit the ball into a tight window, he can put it on a frozen rope right to a spot for his receiver to secure the catch. He has great timing with his receivers, releasing the ball quickly to get the pass to the boundary before the defender can make a play on the ball. When he needs to throw over the arms of the defensive linemen, Drews' height and release point get it over outstretched arms.

Looking at Drews' mechanics, he's consistent at keeping his cleats in the dirt, generating his throwing power from the ground up. He gets his legs, hips, and upper body into each of his throws. A subtle knock would be getting more of a slightly wider base to help generate the most power in his passes. Drews' does a tremendous job keeping his head on a level plane and keeping his non-throwing arm tucked in so he doesn't flail open, which would cause him to be less accurate. Something he can work on to help him develop to the next level is his release. He can smoothen that out at the top of it to get a more snappy motion.

There is a lot Drews' can do in the backfield. Getting him off of his spot and on the run, he has good mechanics and can deliver a strike. His accuracy and arm strength aren't hindered when he needs to get on the move. If he needs to make a throw off-platform, he's poised enough to keep his mechanics intact and deliver a strong pass. Princeton has asked him to make many RPO reads, which he does intelligently. He knows when to hand the ball off and when to bring it back and throw it. Drews can get that ball back and release it quickly and accurately.

When Drews tucks the ball and runs, he's a tough runner, using that frame to put his shoulder into the defender. He's not afraid of contact. At his size, he's an athletic quarterback with adequate athleticism that will translate well to the next level.

Background:

Drews attended camps for NDSU, UND, the University of South Dakota, the University of Minnesota, Winona State, Minnesota State Mankato, and the University of Minnesota Duluth. He's also a standout on the basketball team. Outside of football, he enjoys hanging out with friends, playing basketball, golfing, and being active. Drews excels in the classroom, having a GPA of 3.84. He lives with both his parents and has a younger brother who plays on the football team. He watches and mirrors his game after Tom Brady. Drews has worked with Jason Oppsal and Quinn Frissel at Inspired Athletics and 612Qs. His favorite subject in school is history After high school, Drews plans to major in athletic administration and athletic management.

