College Football Team Rankings Week 0: How To Watch

The college football season is slated to begin this weekend, with Week 0 kicking us off. Five games are scheduled for Saturday to give us the first action of college football this season. There are plenty of players to watch this weekend for the NFL Draft or your fantasy football teams. View our other articles that will get you ready for this weekend.

The NFL Draft Bible team compiled their college football team rankings for Week 0. Alabama is the overwhelming favorite to start the year, with each of our analysts rankings Bama as the top team. One of the college football teams that made our rankings but not the AP Top 25 poll was the Auburn Tigers. It will be interesting to see what the Tigers can pull together this season, having a 6-4 record last year. The Oregon Ducks line up perfectly, with the AP Top 25 poll as the 11th ranked team. The Ducks defense looks stout this year and could be what carries them deep in the Pac-12.

When is the first college football game in 2021?

Date: Saturday, Aug. 28

How to watch college football games in Week 0

TV: ESPN; CBS Sports Network; Fox; FutboTV

Saturday, Aug. 28

Game | Time (ET) | TV channel

Nebraska at Illinois 1 p.m. Fox, FuboTV

UConn at Fresno State 2 p.m. CBS Sports Network, FuboTV

Hawaii at UCLA 3:30 p.m. ESPN, FuboTV

UTEP at New Mexico State 9:30 p.m.

Southern Utah at San Jose State 10 p.m. CBSSN, FuboTV

