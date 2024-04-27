Colts GM Chris Ballard Goes on Tirade Against Anonymous Scouts in Defending WR Adonai Mitchell
The Indianapolis Colts struck gold in the second round when they traded down from 52nd overall with the Carolina Panthers. After acquiring two picks on day three, they selected Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell who was 29th on Arif Hasan's consensus board and 19th on my personal big board.
Mitchell fell down to 52nd overall which was a surprise, but there were some interesting comments from the "anonymous scout" who said that Mitchell had character concerns. When Chris Ballard was asked about Mitchell, he went on an explicit tirade defending his new player.
"I don't know, I've read some of the bull***t that was said on TV, just the typical f*****g, sorry excuse my language. Our typical league, unnamed sources, bad interview, that's such bull***t. I mean, it f*****g is bull****. Like, put your name on it. I'm tired of it. We tear these young men down, 21-22 year old men, and if people out there could tell me they don't, they're perfect in their lives? It's crap. This is a good kid and for those reports to come out, I think you know my, I said it last year. It's bull***t. I apologize for the language. I don't but I do."
Bravo sir! The anonymous scout reports are nothing but a propaganda machine for everyone to say whatever they want without fear of repercussions. If you truly believe in something, put your name behind it or don't say anything at all. The posturing to get a prospect isn't worth it if you have to slander a young man to do it.