NFL Draft Scout
Top Stories
Rankings
Mocks
Combine

Countdown to College Football Kickoff: Top NFL prospects at Duke

Oct 13, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback TaQuon Marshall (16) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Chris Rumph II (96) in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Rang

College football is scheduled to return Saturday, August 29. Each day until then, NFLDraftScout.com will be evaluating the rosters of the best teams in college football, including all 64 within the Power Five conferences.

Duke Blue Devils

Head Coach: David Cutcliffe (12th season)

2019 Record: 5-7

2020 NFL Draft Picks: None

Featured 2021 NFL Draft Prospect: Chris Rumph II, OLB, 6-3, 225, 4.70, JR

Two of the last three NFL draft picks out of Duke were first round selections, starting with offensive guard Laken Tomlinson back in 2015 to Detroit and, of course, in 2019 with the New York Giants selecting quarterback Daniel Jones sixth overall.

It seems unlikely at this point that one of the current players on Duke’s roster will warrant such a high pick. However, the talent does appear to be in place to give the Blue Devils multiple selections in the 2021 NFL draft – something which has occurred just three (2015) times since 1990.

Senior center Jack Wohlabaugh is a quality middle round candidate. If his name sounds familiar, it should. The Ohio State transfer, whose father played nine years in the NFL, earned Honorable Mention honors last year despite missing the final three games after breaking his ankle, an injury which required surgery.

Rumph, entering his junior campaign, has NFL bloodlines of his own and possesses the exciting traits to suggest a true breakout campaign is on the horizon.

Rumph signed with Duke as a three-star recruit out of talent-rich Gainesville, Fla. The 6-3, 225 pounder has since been used in a variety of ways up front by the Blue Devils, often rushing upfield as a stand-up (and roaming) linebacker in Duke’s amoeba-like defense with plenty of snaps of him out of the three-stance as a traditional defensive end. Rumph’s agility and closing speed make him well-suited for this versatile rushing duty and he is well coached. His father currently serves as the Houston Texans’ outside linebacker coach with previous stops at Clemson, Alabama, Texas, Florida and most recently Tennessee, where he featured newest Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Darrell Taylor in a similar fashion. 

As opposed to Taylor – who led the Vols in tackles for loss and sacks each of the past two years – Rumph remains pretty raw. He’s only started one game of 25 career games at Duke, thus far.

Nevertheless, he earned some All-American nods by members of the media a year ago, as well as Third Team All-ACC accolades from league coaches. He was credited with 47 tackles, including 13 for loss and 6.5 sacks a year ago, while also leading Duke with 11 quarterback hurries. There is plenty of reason to suggest that the USA Today Freshman All-American (25 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks) is only going to get better with more time and strength, including his splashy regular season finale last year against Miami, when he recorded a career-high eight tackles, including 3.5 sacks – tied for second most for a single game in school history.

Strengths: Lean, lanky frame with plenty of room for additional muscle mass. Possesses legitimate NFL burst off the snap, demonstrating the explosive initial quickness to blow past offensive tackles to create instant pressure off the edge. Complementing his upfield speed is the core flexibility needed to efficiently turn the corner, with Rumph ability to duck under the reach of would-be blockers while accelerating. Like most effective speed rushers, Rumph possesses the lateral agility and balance to win with counters back inside, getting tackles leading with a quality deke step before an explosive or spin away from contact. This lateral agility lends itself well to twists and stunts with Rumph showing RB-like vision to pick gaps and close on the ball efficiently.

He recognizes blockers coming at him and sprawls effectively, keeping himself free while tracking the ball and hustling to it in pursuit. Rumph needs to get stronger but he carries some power in his hands and uses them actively, chopping at the attempts of blockers to latch on. Converts speed to power effectively, surprising much bigger opponents with his forceful rushes. Rumph possesses long arms for his frame and his hand strength stands out as a tackler, where Rumph likes to grab hold and drag ballcarriers to the turf for emphatic stops. Tries to impact the quarterback’s vision when he doesn’t get home, getting his hands up and showing good timing on his leaps. Has four passes broken up, including three last year… Rumph’s production in limited snaps is encouraging.

Weaknesses: Wil be viewed by some as a classic ‘tweener. Officially listed by Duke at 225 pounds and he looks it on tape with more time in the weight room needed if he is to play near the line of scrimmage in the NFL as often as he does for the Blue Devils. Rumph is stronger than he looks but simply lacks the sand in his pants to hold up when blockers are able to latch on. Just average muscular development in his upper body, thus far, and has relatively narrow hips, suggesting that he may struggle to add much more than 10-15 pounds without losing his trademark quickness and agility. “Handsy” tackler who prefers to lasso ballcarriers or latch on to their jersey and ‘rassle them to the ground, lacking the classic hit-lift-drive tackling technique some expect of a linebacker. Needs to do a better job of forcing fumbles, recording just one, thus far… Has started just one game at the college level at Duke and that was way back in October, 2018 of his freshman season (Georgia Tech)…

NFL Player Comparison: Samson Ebukam, Los Angeles Rams – Ebukam, 6-3, has since bulked up to 245 pounds but he played lighter at Eastern Washington, terrorizing opponents at that level with his burst and bend off the edge. Since being picked in the fourth round of the 2017 draft, Ebukam has continued his playmaking ways despite starting “just” 21 of 48 games since he joined the Rams, collecting 119 tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks, as well as five forced fumbles. Rumph needs to get stronger to warrant this comparison but his disruptive potential is obvious.

Current NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

The Top 10 NFL Prospects at Duke:

1. Chris Rumph II, OLB, 6-3, 225, 4.70, JR

2. Jack Wohlabaugh, C, 6-3, 300, 5.10, rSR

3. Noah Gray, TE, 6-4, 240, 4.70, SR

4. Victor Dimukeje, DE, 6-2, 265, 4.80, SR

5. Leonard Johnson, 6-0, 200, 4.55, rJR

6. Robert Kraeling, OT, 6-6, 310, 5.20, rSR

7. Chase Brice, QB, 6-1, 230, 4.75, rJR – Clemson transfer

8. Patrick Leitten, OT, 6-6, 278, 5.0, rJR

9. Deon Jackson, RB, 5-11, 220, 4.65, SR

10. Marquis Waters, S, 6-0, 205, 4.65, SR

*All 40-yard dash times are estimates

Comments

Rankings

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Countdown to College Football Kickoff: Top NFL prospects at Clemson

As the odds-on-favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, clearly junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence is Clemson's top pro prospect but which legendary NFL quarterback does he best compare to and which other Tigers are scouts excited about?

Rob Rang

Countdown to College Football Kickoff: Top NFL prospects at Boston College

Newest Packers running back AJ Dillon was the only player selected out of Boston College in the 2020 NFL draft but there will almost certainly be more Eagles selected in 2021, including ascending blocker Zion Johnson, a small-school transfer and possible top 100 pick. Who else cracked the Top 10 NFL prospects on BC's roster?

Rob Rang

First Take - Top Safeties for the 2021 NFL Draft

Not a single safety was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, but scouts are excited about the potential of the 2021 crop, including Florida State's 6-4, 215 pound Hamsah Nasirildeen, as well as ballhawks at Oregon, Syracuse, Texas and elsewhere.

Rob Rang

First Take - Top Cornerbacks for the 2021 NFL Draft

After NFL teams invested six first round picks into the position in the 2020 draft, what is left in the college football cupboard at cornerback? You might be surprised at just how familiar many of the names are.

Rob Rang

First Take - Top Inside Linebackers for the 2021 NFL Draft

If he is 100% back from the torn ACL which ruined his 2019 season before it began, Alabama's Dylan Moses is the odds-on-favorite to win the Butkus Award and be a first inside linebacker selected in the 2021 draft. There are intriguing competitors emerging, however, including out west with Southern Cal's Palaie Gaoteote IV.

Rob Rang

First Take - Top Outside Linebackers for the 2021 NFL Draft

North Carolina's Chazz Surratt and Oregon State's Hamilcar Rashed, Jr. generated plenty of buzz with their breakout play last season but entering the 2020 season, the unquestioned top prospect at outside linebacker for the 2021 NFL draft is Penn State's Micah Parsons.

Rob Rang

First Take - Top Defensive Tackles for the 2021 NFL Draft

Florida State's Marvin Wilson tops NFLDraftScout's initial list of the top defensive tackles returning to college football, though the next wave of talent is already looming large at Alabama and Clemson.

Rob Rang

First Take - Top Defensive Ends for the 2021 NFL Draft

If the 2021 NFL draft is to feature more edge rushers than the two a year ago, flashy talents like Miami's Gregory Rousseau, Clemson's Xavier Thomas and Alabama's LaBryan Ray may need to add juice to a senior class currently led by Wake Forest's Carlos Basham, Jr.

Rob Rang

First Take - Top Center Prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft

NFL scouts are eager to see what Landon Dickerson provides Alabama in his first full season there at center but the best talent in the country may lie once again with the underclassmen, including Oklahoma's Creed Humphrey.

Rob Rang

First Take - Top Offensive Guards for the 2021 NFL Draft

The Buckeyes' brawling Wyatt Davis is only entering his junior season but already ranks among the elite guards in college football. There is plenty of other youth on NFLDraftScout's list of the Top 20 at the position but the top spot is reserved for a well-established senior.

Rob Rang