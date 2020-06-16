Countdown to College Football Kickoff: Top NFL prospects at Louisville

College football is scheduled to return Saturday, August 29. Each day until then, NFLDraftScout.com will be evaluating the rosters of the best teams in college football, including all 64 within the Power Five conferences.

Louisville Cardinals

Head Coach: Scott Satterfield (second season)

2019 Record: 8-5

2020 NFL Draft Picks: Mekhi Becton, OT, New York Jets – First Round, No. 11 overall

Featured 2021 NFL Draft Prospect: Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell, WR, 5-09, 165, 4.35, JR

Winning a national championship with the Heisman Trophy winner and future No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow earned LSU’s Ed Orgeron the Maxwell Award’s George Munger Collegiate Football Coach of the Year last season. And it is hard to argue with any of the “other” five finalists last year – Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, then-Baylor head coach Matt Rhule (now leading the Carolina Panthers) and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck.

It is hard to argue, that is, until one takes a closer look at the job Satterfield and his staff did at Louisville last year, turning around a team that finished 2-10 and winless in the ACC in 2018 to 8-5 and Music City Bowl champions just a year later.

And they did it with just one player selected in the 2020 NFL draft – one fewer than were selected last year out of Appalachian State – the program Satterfield guided from being an FCS powerhouse to three consecutive Sun Belt Conference championships once admitted into the FBS.

Satterfield’s innovative, up-tempo offense is the backbone of his programs’ success. This was never more clear than last season at Louisville, when sophomore wide receiver Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell and redshirt freshman Javian Hawkins each set new all-time single season records with 1,276 receiving yards and 1,525 rushing yards, respectively.

Both players are technically eligible for the 2021 NFL draft. Should they duplicate last year’s success each may very well be looking at making the early jump, especially given their relative slight frames.

With two years of quality tape and a track record of success dating back to his time at Northwestern High School in Miami, Atwell checks in as Louisville’s top NFL prospect heading into the 2020 season.

A dual-threat quarterback at Northwestern, Atwell made a quick transition to receiver as a true freshman, playing in all 12 games and finishing fourth on the team with 24 receptions for 406 yards and two scores. Atwell hinted at the playmaking ability he’d unleash upon the ACC as a sophomore, leading the team with a healthy 16.9 yards-per-catch.

It didn’t take Atwell long to establish himself as Louisville’s top target under Satterfield. He led the team in both receptions (five) and receiving yards (47) in a Week One loss to Notre Dame, before exploding against Western Kentucky a few weeks later, turning three of his four grabs into touchdowns of nine, 42 and 63-yards.

His big play ability was just as obvious against better competition, securing even longer touchdown receptions last year against North Carolina State (74 yards), Virginia (77), Miami (80) and Syracuse (90). Atwell’s 12 touchdowns tied Louisville’s single-season mark and was one less than Tee Higgins caught for Clemson last year, before the Cincinnati Bengals made him the 33rd overall selection in this past spring’s draft.

Put simply, in his first season as a fulltime starting receiver, Atwell earned First Team All-ACC honors, leading the conference in receiving yards despite finishing seventh in receptions (69).

Strengths: Lightning in a bottle. Possesses explosive straight-line speed, including an immediate burst off the line to force cornerbacks onto their heels, affecting the game if only by serving as a decoy. Balanced and coordinated athlete able to sink his hips and change directions without significantly slowing down, creating space for quarterbacks to throw the ball, somewhat mitigating Atwell’s diminutive catch radius. Surprisingly savvy pass-catcher, showing good hand strength and concentration to snatch the ball away from his frame with defenders near, as well as the ability to adjust and track the ball over either shoulder (Kentucky).

Quite effective on jet-sweeps, using his speed to ruin pursuit angles and showing terrific flexibility and balance in turning the corner, tight-roping the sideline to maximize the yardage gained. Offers some trick-play potential due to his background at quarterback, throwing a 33-yard touchdown in Louisville’s 38-28 Music City Bowl victory over Mississippi State…

More physical than he looks. Doesn’t back down from the challenge of bigger defenders or avoid traffic when the ball is in his hands. Lined up all over the field at receiver, seeing time outside and in the slot. No known injury or character concerns.

Weaknesses: Among the smallest players in college football; officially listed at Louisville at just 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds. Physically overmatched, at times, especially in jump ball situations where Atwell shows just average strength and timing. Struggled in high-profile matchup against Clemson, dropping a potential touchdown and losing a fumble… Featured in this offense with touches manufactured for him, inflating his statistics. Very much a work in progress as a route-runner, needing to incorporate more variety in his approach to complement his speed. Pesky, undersized blocker who too often is satisfied with just making initial contact and not finishing the play. Limited experience as a returner, fielding just four punts last year.

NFL Player Comparison: Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Baltimore Ravens – Like the 5-09, 170 pound Brown, it is good that Atwell can fly because a stiff breeze can knock either off their feet. It is hard for defenders to hit what they can’t catch, however, and both receivers’ ability to stretch the field vertically on deep passes, as well as horizontally on jet-sweeps makes each more than just a one-trick pony.

Current NFL Draft Projection: Second-Third Round

The Top 10 NFL Prospects at Louisville:

1. Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell, WR, 5-09, 165, 4.35, JR

2. Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, 6-1, 202, 4.45, rSR

3. Javian Hawkins, RB, 5-09, 185, 4.45, rSoph

4. Chandler Jones, CB, 5-10, 181, 4.45, JR

5. C.J. Avery, ILB, 5-11, 221, 4.65, SR

6. Rodjay Burns, SS, 6-0, 212, 4.60, SR

7. Macale Cunningham, QB/ATH, 6-1, 190, 4.50, rJR

8. Monty Montgomery, ILB, 5-11, 225, 4.70, SR

9. Jared Goldwire, DT, 6-5, 295, 5.10, SR

10. Marshon Ford, TE, 6-2, 240, 4.75, rJR

*All 40-yard dash times are estimates