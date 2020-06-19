Countdown to College Football Kickoff: Top NFL prospects at North Carolina State

College football is scheduled to return Saturday, August 29. Each day until then, NFLDraftScout.com will be evaluating the rosters of the best teams in college football, including all 64 within the Power Five conferences.

North Carolina State Wolfpack

Head Coach: Dave Doeren (8 season)

2019 Record: 4-8

2020 NFL Draft Picks: Larrell Murchison, DT, Tennessee Titans – 5th Round, No. 174 overall

James Smith-Williams, DE, Washington – 7th Round, No. 229 overall

Overview

After guiding the Wolfpack to bowl berths each of the past five years, Dave Doeren’s club slipped badly in 2019, falling to its worst record since the team went 3-9 in 2013, his first year in town.

Inconsistency at the quarterback position was an easy scapegoat with the team going winless in its final six games of the year while building around true freshman Devin Leary, who led the team with 8 of the 14 passing touchdowns they mustered all year long.

Improved play at quarterback will obviously be key to the Wolfpack attempting to improve upon an offense which finished 107 (out of 130) in scoring among FBS teams a season ago.

Fortunately, NC State appears to have the pass-catchers needed to pull off the quick turnaround with senior tight end Cary Angeline (pronounced Ann-juh-LINE) and wideout Emeke Emezie each nationally underrated NFL prospects.

Angeline (profiled below) led the Wolfpack with five touchdowns, averaging a healthy 15.2 yards per reception.

Emezie only caught two touchdowns last year (eight for his career) and his poor YPC numbers (10.3 in 2019 and 11.1 over his career) suggest that he lacks playmaking ability. Proving his straight-line speed will be important to Emezie’s final draft standing but his prototypical frame and body control stand out on tape.

As has been the case for much of Doeren’s time at NC State (and previously at Northern Illinois), the Wolfpack also boast quality talent along the line of scrimmage, as well. Stout junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill was not quite as productive as former teammate, Larrell Murchison, selected in the fifth round this spring by Tennessee, but possesses an even more intriguing skill-set.

Featured 2021 NFL Draft Prospect: Cary Angeline, TE, 6-6, 254, 4.70, rSR

Angeline signed with the University of Southern California as a 2015 Prep Star All-American, ranking among the top 10 tight end recruits in the entire nation after playing his high school ball in Pennsylvania, where he caught a combined 23 touchdowns over his final two seasons.

He redshirted his first year with the Trojans but hinted at his future impact, earning recognition as the 2016 Offensive Service Team Player of the Year. After two games in 2017, however, Angeline informed Clay Helton and his coaches at USC that he wanted to play closer to home. He was listed in September as having “quit” the team, though Helton later characterized Angeline as an “awesome kid” and that the coach wished him “nothing but the best.”

Not surprisingly, there were plenty of teams interested in Angeline, including Penn State. With the Nittany Lions already boasting one of the nation’s elite talents in Pat Freiermuth, however, Angeline made the wise choice to latch on at NC State, instead.

Because he had technically been eligible for USC’s first two games in 2017, Angeline was not allowed to participate in the first few games of the 2018 season at NC State following the transfer. Once on the field, however, he flashed, catching a touchdown on his first reception (Virginia) and showing impressive speed for his imposing frame on a 49-yard catch and run a few weeks later against Syracuse.

After catching just nine passes overall in 2018 (for a total of 169 yards and the single score), Angeline progressed to 25 grabs for 379 yards and five touchdowns last year, earning honorable mention All-ACC honors.

Angeline’s production is far from eye-popping and, as a result, media recognition of any kind is likely to be minimal this year, barring a true breakout campaign.

The flashes, however, are very bright, with Angeline’s acceleration, body control and strong, reliable hands jumping off the tape, despite his limited opportunities.

Do not be surprised if Angeline earns an invitation to a prominent senior all-star game following this season and emerges as a “riser” late in the draft process, ultimately emerging as a top 100 draft pick.

Strengths: Quality athlete, especially for his size. A bit inconsistent in his initial release but accelerates smoothly and possesses good balance and burst out of his breaks to create separation. Much softer and more reliable hands than his meager production would suggest... Plucks the ball outside of his frame when facing the quarterback, protecting it from oncoming defenders. Further, Angeline shows impressive body control near the sideline and in jump-ball situations, using his height, long arms and good timing to make difficult receptions look easy. Tracks the ball well over his shoulder and shows comfort after the catch, spinning off of would-be tacklers. Experienced lining up as an inline blocker, on the wing or split out wide. Quality frame for blocking with room for additional muscle mass. Generates movement at the point of attack when he keeps his pad level.

Weaknesses: Meager production to this point in his career. Is not as physical as his imposing frame suggests, lacking a nasty element to his play as both a blocker and after the catch. Too often looks like he’s attempting to avoid contact when releasing into his route, slowing down to maneuver through traffic. Relatively narrow shoulders and hips, possibly limiting his ability to add “good” weight. Nevertheless, needs to add pop at the point of attack and currently sports relatively slim limbs… Noticeable slowdown when he does not anticipate getting the ball, tipping off opponents of the play’s direction… Fair or not, Angeline will need to convince scouts of his competitiveness and maturity after his transfer from USC…

NFL Player Comparison: Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts – Like the 6-6, 262 pound Doyle, Angeline looks the part of a brawler but is more finesse than force with his value to an NFL team being his soft hands and the matchups created due to his unique combination of size and speed.

Current NFL Draft Projection: Third-Fourth Round

The Top 10 NFL Prospects at Duke:

1. Cary Angeline, TE, 6-6, 254, 4.70, rSR

2. Alim McNeill, DT, 6-2, 310, 4.95, JR

3. Emeka Emezie, WR, 6-2, 208, 4.50, SR

4. Joe Sculthorpe, OG, 6-2, 314, 5.25, rSR

5. Justin Witt, OT, 6-5, 310, 5.20, rSR

6. Payton Wilson, OLB, 6-3, 240, 4.65, rSoph

7. Louis Acceus, ILB, 5-11, 220, 4.75, SR

8. Joshua Fedd-Jackson, OG, 6-2, 329, 5.35, SR

9. Malik Dunlap, CB, 6-3, 216, 4.55, rSoph

10. Tanner Ingle, S, 5-10, 186, 4.50, JR

*All 40-yard dash times are estimates