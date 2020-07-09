Countdown to College Football Kickoff: Top NFL prospects at Rutgers

College football is scheduled to return Saturday, August 29. Each day until then, NFLDraftScout.com will be evaluating the rosters of the best teams in college football, including all 64 within the Power Five conferences.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Head Coach: Greg Schiano (first season back, previously Rutgers’ HC from 2001-2011)

2019 Record: 2-10 (under Chris Ash, Nunzio Campanile)

2020 NFL Draft Picks: None

Overview:

Greg Schiano is hoping to prove the adage that “one can never go home again” incorrect, returning to the program with which he first broke into coaching at the college level as a graduate assistant in 1989, before making the Scarlet Knights royalty as head coach in the now defunct Big East conference from 2001-2011.

Schiano, of course, has been big places since – serving as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach in 2012-13, as well as spending the 2016-18 seasons as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State, providing plenty of optimism that he can spark the dramatic u-turn needed for a Rutgers program which has the same number of wins over the past five years combined (13) as the Big Ten bully Buckeyes enjoyed last year, alone.

The good thing for Schiano is that, after last year’s disastrous campaign in which Chris Ash was fired after a 1-3 start - and former tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile was similarly “effective” at 1-7 the rest of the way - there is virtually nowhere for Rutgers to go, except up.

How bad was it? Consider that Rutgers scored an average of just 13.2 points per game last season, ranking 129 out of 130 teams in the country. Only Akron (10.5 PPG) scored less. The Zips went winless last year, scoring a total of 15 touchdowns in 12 games, three fewer than the Scarlet Knights in the same number of contests.

The defense was very nearly as bad, surrendering 36.7 points per game, ranking 123 among FBS teams.

And yet, while the statistics and won-loss records would certainly seem to indicate that NFL scouts would be wise to simply look over Rutgers, history proves that would be a mistake. While no Scarlet Knights were selected in the 2020 NFL draft, two players were picked following the 2018 and 2019 seasons and Schiano had this program churning out quality prospects during his previous tenure, producing 17 NFL draft picks during that time, including three first round picks (OT Anthony Davis, DB Devin McCourty, WR Kenny Britt) in 2009-2010, alone.

For Rutgers to improve, consistency must be gained at quarterback. Flush with new bodies given transfers by Noah Vedral (Nebraska) and Peyton Powell (Baylor), the Scarlet Knights will enter 2020 with an open competition at the game’s most important position. New blood brings optimism, and that extends to the coaching staff with new offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson using the spread to great success in previous stops at Oklahoma State and Princeton.

Any semblance of productivity in the passing game should only help junior running back Isaih Pacheco, one of the few bright spots last year for Rutgers. The addition of the intense and defensive-minded Schiano - as well as one of his former Buckeye standouts – is expected to add some steel on that side of the ball, as well.

Featured 2021 NFL Draft Prospect: Brendon White, S, 6-2, 215, 4.55, SR

Schiano was not Rutgers’ only big signing of the offseason as he brought along a former Ohio State pupil in White, a grad-transfer who was honored as the Defensive MVP of the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl win over Washington two years ago.

As his splashy performance in the Rose Bowl indicates, White was once a highly prized prospect at Ohio State. He signed with the Buckeyes as a celebrated legacy and consensus four-star recruit but only recorded a single stop in his first season on campus, spending time at receiver, as well as safety.

The Rose Bowl performance culminated White’s best year for Ohio State. He registered 46 tackles in 2018, including four for loss, two pass breakups and two interceptions – one against rival Michigan (which he returned 49 yards) and the other a two-point conversion in a 28-23 win over the Huskies to help earn his Defensive MVP honors.

A schematic switch to more single-high safety this past season, however, eliminated the hybrid “Bullet” position White had excelled at for the Buckeyes, including under Schiano. White’s numbers slipped to just 19 tackles (two for loss, a sack, one pass breakup) last year, playing in a total of nine games.

While lacking the agility and straight-line scouts would prefer at free safety, White is a classic “box” defender with the size and physical nature to plug up the run and intimidate receivers considering drag routes across the middle. He should provide an immediate presence in the middle of Rutgers’ secondary, helping Schiano re-establish the culture for a team which finished last year 2-10 and winless in the Big Ten East.

Strengths: Looks the part of an NFL player with a prototypical frame which includes broad shoulders, long arms and a tapered waist. Quick to read run, barreling towards the line of scrimmage with bad intentions. Aggressive, reliable open-field tackler. Sees what he hits, showing good form in striking ballcarriers with excellent wrap-up and keeping his legs driving through contact to quickly stop the ballcarrier with legitimate knockdown power just from the collision.

Saw action as a hybrid LB/S, offering his future NFL team some positional versatility, as well as special teams options… Despite limited playing time, shows some savvy in anticipating where blocks are coming from, using his length and lateral agility to avoid. Smooth accelerator with enough build-up speed to handle deep coverage duties. Likes to sneak peeks back at the quarterback and shows good route awareness, breaking in front of receivers to slap away passes or steal the ball. Uses his long arms and good hand-eye coordination to rake at the ball as it arrives…

Appears to possesses at least adequate hands for the interception, as well as good vision, agility and speed with the ball in his hands… NFL bloodlines. Father, William White, was a captain and All-Big Ten pick at Ohio State who spent 11 seasons in the NFL with Detroit, Kansas City and Atlanta after being a fourth round pick (85 overall) by the Lions in 1988…

Weaknesses: Projects best as a box-safety at a time when NFL defenses are looking for more agile defenders for coverage… A bit high cut and like many taller players, White struggles a bit changing directions, needing a step in his transition and losing balance, at times, when he gets too far over his skis… At his best facing the quarterback, needing a split-second to relocate the ball once he turns... Too often appears content with allowing the reception and just cleaning up with the tackle, needing to show more of a “my-ball” mentality. Marginally productive player to this point who has been surrounded by elite talent. Aggressive downhill player whose risky pursuit angles can leave himself and his teammates scrambling.

NFL Player Comparison: Josh Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars – Like the 6-2, 220 pound Jones, White possesses the frame scouts are looking for and if he works out as expected, do not be surprised if he generates late draft buzz the same way that Jones, another highly physical hitter, did prior to being selected 61 overall by Green Bay back in 2017. Jones has since bounced to Dallas and Jacksonville as he has struggled to turn his size and physicality into big plays, recording just one interception in 35 career NFL games. Both players, however, possess the upside to warrant gambling on.

Current NFL Draft Projection: Fourth Round

The Top 10 NFL Prospects at Rutgers:

1. Brendon White, S, 6-2, 215, 4.55, SR – Transfer from Ohio State

2. Tyshon Fogg, ILB, 6-0, 243, 4.70, SR

3. Isaih Pacheco, RB, 5-11, 210, 4.55, JR

4. Olakunle Fatukasi, OLB, 6-1, 228, 4.70, SR

5. Avery Young, CB, 6-0, 193, 4.50, JR

6. Nick Krimin, OG, 6-4, 308, 5.25, rSR

7. Mike Tverdov, DE, 6-4, 255, 4.85, rJR

8. Bo Melton, WR, 5-11, 192, 4.55, SR

9. Tyreek Maddox-Williams, OLB, 6-0, 220, 4.70, rSR

10. Tim Barrow, S, 5-11, 188, 4.50, rJR

*All 40-yard dash times are estimates