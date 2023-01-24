CSU-Pueblo Defensive Lineman Momar Fall Keeps Defying Odds

While the odds may be stacked against him, it appears he has been defying those odds his entire life.

The uniqueness of a player's journey to becoming a legitimate draft prospect doesn't necessarily mean they are laudable for playing professionally.

That decision ultimately lies in the hands of NFL personnel who scour the nation unearthing every player they can find in hopes of finding that diamond in the rough.

Nonetheless, a recognized prospect with a riveting backstory is worthy of discussion.

The story begins with a young man named Momar Fall, who was born in Dakar.

Where is Dakar?

It's not near Milwaukee, Wisconsin. I can divulge that much.

"I was born in Dakar, the capital city of Senegal," Fall said of his country, located in West Africa. "Since my dad was a (high school) professor, we had to move to Mbour, the capital of tourism in my country. So, I got to interact with people from all around the world."

People are drawn to Mbour because of its location near the ocean and pleasant temperatures that help welcome a bounty of some of the most lavish fishing.

West Africa. Fishing village.

You might wonder if there is a story about an NFL Draft prospect.

It's coming, but first, we must address his wrestling background and love for basketball.

Growing up in Senegal, wrestling is his country's No. 1 sport, and naturally, Fall gravitated to it.

"Yekini and Balla Gaye 2," Fall mentions as two of his favorite wrestlers growing up. "We wrestled in my country, and our style is close to Greco wrestling, but when you take your opponent to the ground, it's over."

Soccer was the other nationally renowned sport, but Fall turned his attention to a sport more popular here in the United States.

Basketball.

He took a liking to it, and basketball took a liking to him.

"I was playing in Mbour," Fall said. "Then I moved back to Dakar to this basketball academy."

Tall and skinny, Fall had the athletic length and ability that was getting noticed beyond the borders of Senegal.

"Then these great people Denise (McNeil Willis) and Greg (Willis) came to my country and wanted players," Fall said. "I ended up being lucky enough to be one of the five players that they would bring to their house.

"They took us to the high schools that we wanted. We went to Denver East High School, another 7-foot-2 guy and me."

Averaging around 30 points a game, Fall was getting noticed by colleges for basketball. The high school football coaches at Denver East were also taking notice. It didn't take long for them to begin inquiring about this 6-foot-6 forward making a name for himself on the basketball court.

"My first year, I was turning him down," Fall said of the offers to play football by the coach. "I was like, Nah, I don't know all this."

A persistent coach and Fall's curiosity got the best of him, and he finally agreed to try out the game of football. The physicality of football helped bring back some of the memories of wrestling due to the more aggressive nature of both sports.

"I have always loved just being physical," Fall said. "I pride myself in being physical in whatever I do. You know what, I was like, let me just go out and see."

"I know I'm 6'6, so let's see what this thing is about. They had to teach me how to get in my stance. I was a fast learner. I began doing it at home. In my room, I started watching people like Lawrence Taylor and other defensive linemen."

Fall's culture shock alone was enough to place most on anxiety medicine.

He calmly went about his business from basketball to football without missing a step. Without knowing much about the game, he realized that what he was doing was gaining him real recognition.

"We were playing some really big teams in our conference," Fall said. "Back then, I didn't know how big they were until now. We were playing Columbine High School or Cherry Creek. They were big kids. I was always like doing good."

"I didn't know I was doing that good back then. I was just trying to get to the quarterback or trying to make a play. I thought that was pretty cool, jumping on top of people and stuff like that.

"It was just crazy because I was getting attention from colleges to go play basketball, and that was the goal. Then when I would see people coming to talk to me just about football.

"I was like, wait a minute. They were recruiting people from Columbine and Cherry Creek off all those big schools, but every time they were just seeing this number 40 (Fall) just going out there and wrecking plays and stuff like that."

Fall moved to Denver in 2016. He played one season of high school football in the fall of 2016 before getting a scholarship to play at Colorado State University-Pueblo in the fall of 2017.

"I see myself as a sponge," Fall said. "I'm a fast learner. That is how I played one semester of football in high school, having no background in it, and coming to college against prime competition who have played their whole life."

Two credits away from earning his master's degree in mechatronics engineering is another marvel of Fall's capabilities.

Fall earned 2022 All-NFFCC Team second-team honors this past season, racking up 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and one interception. The success has helped put him in a position to take a run playing at professional football.

So, another chapter emerges for Fall. He possesses NFL size but needs to prove his strength and athletic agility are capable of playing with the world's best.

"I think they will like my motor, Fall said about what helps him stand out. "How I shed. How I use my hands. How I use my hands to defeat the block. Make sure I read what is going on. In our defense, you had to be disciplined. I think they will like how I chase a play and help my teammates."

The odds are stacked against him.

Then again, what were the odds of a young boy growing up on the west coast of Africa, averaging 30 points a game in basketball at a Denver high school, playing one season of football and receiving a division II scholarship?

Those odds were near impossible, yet here we are.

"Apply things to my craft and get better every day," said Fall.

He is currently training with several strength coaches from the university. Day in and out while finishing night classes to graduate in May. Those plans could be put on hold if NFL teams are impressed enough to bring in Fall for a camp visit.

