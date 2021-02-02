Devy Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Who is the top QB selected?

There is a ton of talent headed into the NFL and onto the roster of dynasty and seasonal fantasy football rosters. Successful devy players have their sights set well past the 2021 NFL Draft class. The mock draft below sheds light on the 2022 and 2023 NFL Draft eligible prospects through a superflex, PPR, non-tight end premium format.

1.01 Jayden Daniels, QB, Arizona State, 2022 Eligible

The dual-threat quarterback from Arizona State tops the devy rankings. As a true freshman for the Sun Devils, he threw for 2,943 yards and 17 touchdowns, while rushing for another 355 yards and three scores. He continued to protect the ball in the four games he played during a shortened 2020 season, now having a career touchdown-to-interception ratio of 22-to-3.

Daniels needs to hone in his mechanics and find his targets at a more consistent level to keep the top spot in superflex devy rankings. His athleticism and arm strength are all tools that cannot be looked past.

1.02 Kedon Slovis, QB, USC, 2022 Eligible

A former three-star recruit, Slovis won out the starting role at USC during his first year on campus, despite being initially listed at the QB4 on the depth chart. He computed 71.9% of his 392 attempts in 2019 and threw for 30 touchdowns. Despite playing through what many believed to be a minor throwing arm injury in 2020, Slovis’ stats held up; he threw for 1,921 yards and 17 touchdowns in six games.

Slovis is most comfortable when sitting in the pocket, as he peppers his talented wide outs with on-target passes, using his talented arm strength. He has clean mechanics and could develop into the top quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

1.03 Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina, 2022 Eligible

The UNC program took the college football world by storm in 2019 behind the arm and legs, of Sam Howell. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound quarterback has thrown for 7,227 yards and 68 touchdowns in 25 career games. In 2020, his completion percentage rose from 61.4% as a true freshman to 68.1%. Howell is not as mobile as Jayden Daniels but has enough athleticism to extend the play or score at the goal line.

1.04 Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma, 2022 Eligible

This draft position feels like the floor for Rattler, who many consider to be the pre-season frontrunner to win the 2021 Heisman. Rattler was a highly lauded five-star recruit in his class, known for being a fearless and mobile gunslinger. He struggled out of the gate as a redshirt freshman for the Sooners in 2020 but bounced back, finishing the season with a 67.5% completion rate, 3,31 yards and 28 touchdowns. Rattler also found the end zone six times, while running the ball 81 times for Oklahoma.

1.05 Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State, 2022 Eligible

There is a lot of talent in the 2022 eligible running backs but the conversation needs to begin with Hall. He has been extremely productive in his first two seasons, rushing the ball for the Cyclones. In 2020, he led the Big 12 and the entire nation with 1,572 rushing yards. His 21 rushing touchdowns were the second most in the country. He is a powerful runner that dominates in between the tackles and can hit a second gear that can render linebackers and defensive backs useless.

1.06 Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas, 2023 Eligible

It is hard to not get excited watching Robinson run the ball. He is the first member of the 2023 eligible class to be selected in this mock draft. He ran for over a hundred yards in three of his last four games. In his last two games, he ran the ball a total of 19 times for 355 yards and four touchdowns; a staggering 18.6 yards per carry.

He took the job from established veteran Keontay Ingram as a true freshman, forcing him to transfer to USC. Robinson should be the lead back for the Longhorns in 2021, allowing him to be a featured back known to every college football fan.

1.07 Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss, 2022 Eligible

These next three picks are extremely close but Mississippi runner Jerrion Ealy is the best of the bunch. The 5-9, 190 back is quick, athletic and productive. He ran for 745 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground in 2020. He is a true dual-threat back, also catching 35 receptions for 327 yards and two touchdowns in his first two seasons.

Look for Ealy to be one of the highest risers in the 2022 NFL Draft class. Lane Kiffen’s high flying offense has just begun to get going and if he feeds Ealy in a similar way to how he fed Devin Singletary at Florida Atlantic, we can see a meteoric rise in his fantasy football value.

1.08 Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma, 2022 Eligible

The explosive and sharp former three time Mr. Tennessee Award Winner has departed Rocky Top and headed west to play for Lincoln Riley. Gray rushed for 1,311 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons with the Volunteers, despite splitting volume evenly with Ty Chandler. Now Gray heads to Oklahoma, where we should expect his stats to explode while he bursts through wide open gaps and runs through Big 12 linebackers.

1.09 Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M, 2022 Eligible

Every time you turn on Spiller, the more excitement he generates about his translation to the next level. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound runner is smooth and effective in between the tackles. He is also effective when running outside of the tackle box and catching the ball in space. Spiller wasted no time producing for the Aggies; he has rushed for 1,989 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing the ball 361 times through his freshman and sophomore seasons in College Station.

1.10 Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State, 2022 Eligible

To the surprise of many, Olave opted to return to Ohio State for his senior season. The sure handed sharp route runner led a very talented wide receiver room for the Buckeyes in 2020. He has caught 98 passes in 20 games over the past two seasons and has a career average of 16.1 yards per reception.

Olave likely projected just outside the top five 2021 draft-eligible receivers and starts atop the 2022 class now. There is the potential for a few receivers to pass him by the time we get to the 2022 NFL Draft but Olave appears top-notch.

1.11 George Pickens, WR, Georgia, 2022 Eligible

Standing out as a pass-catcher in Georgia’s offense is no easy task. Pickens has managed to overcome the challenge, hauling in 14 touchdowns for the Bulldogs, despite a revolving door of less than ideal quarterbacks throwing him the ball. Pickens is a highlight reel machine, using his athleticism and sticky hands to dominate some of the best defensive backs in the nation.

The sky is the ceiling for Pickens, who very well may end up the best wide out in the 2022 NFL Draft class. JT Daniels is coming back for Georgia and should be the most talented passer that Pickens has worked with.

1.12 Bryce Young, QB, Alabama, 2023 Eligible

There is a good argument for about a half dozen players to come off the board with the final selection in this one round devy mock draft. Let’s try to project a bit with the pick and take Young, the former five star recruit. Without a COVID-19 shortened offseason, there is a decent chance that Young would have won the starting job over Mac Jones this season. Instead, he will take the reins of Nick Saban’s prized mustang starting in 2021. We can expect this dual-threat quarterback to shred SEC defenses with his talented arm and quick legs over the next two seasons before heading to the NFL.