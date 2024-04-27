Grade the Trade: Eagles Swap With Commanders, Select Cooper DeJean
The Philadelphia Eagles somehow find a way to capitalize on a player falling in the NFL Draft every year and the media fawns all over Howie Roseman. They struck a trade up to 40th overall with the Washington Commanders to go and draft cornerback Cooper DeJean.
The Eagles now have a massively revamped cornerback room as they ended up selecting cornerback Quinyon Mitchell at 22nd overall. Roseman taking cornerbacks with the top two selections is a massive shift for the Eagles but it had to be done.
The Eagles sent substantial draft capital to make it happen.
Philadelphia gets: 40 and 78
Washington gets: 50, 53 and 161
This is good for both sides, as the Commanders end up moving down just 10 spots in round two to jump up 25 spots from round three to round two. The Commanders still have six picks in the top 100 but this gives them more value.
Philadelphia grade: A
Washington grade: B+