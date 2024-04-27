Eagles, Jets trade three times each in fourth round of 2024 NFL Draft
The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets' phones must be on fire from all the use their phones were getting early Saturday during Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Both teams entered the day with three picks in the fourth round. Both teams made three trades each to acquire both extra picks this year as well as next year.
The Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman first traded pick No. 120 to the Miami Dolphins and added a third-round pick in next year's draft, giving them a pair of picks in that round. The Eagles came back on the clock at No. 123 and traded that pick to the Houston Texans for No. 127 this year and a fifth-round pick next year. Finally, the Eagles dealt with the Detroit Lions, trading Nos. 132 and 210 for Nos. 164 and 201 this year and a fourth-round pick in 2025, more or less getting back the pick they traded to the Lions last year for running back D'Andre Swift.
General manager Joe Douglas and the Jets first were on the clock at No. 111. They sent that pick to the Green Bay Packers for Nos. 126 and 190, picking up a sixth-round pick to move back 15 spots. Next, it was the Lions again, as the Jets gave Detroit No. 126 and acquired a third-round pick next year -- so for those keeping track, the Lions traded up twice in the fourth round and dealt two 2025 picks to do so. Finally, the San Francisco 49ers came calling for No. 129. The Jets received two fifth-round picks, Nos. 173 and 179.
So to recap, since that was a lot, the Eagles traded picks 120, 123, 132 and 210 and acquired picks 127 (Clemson RB Will Shipley), 164 and 201 this year plus picks in the 3rd, 4th and 5th rounds in 2025.
The Jets' tally was trading picks 111, 126 and 129 for picks 173, 179 and 190 this year plus a third-round pick next year. Got all that? Good. There's still three rounds left. Enjoy.