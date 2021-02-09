Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Embassy Suites Hotel Cleveland-Rockside: The Official Draft Headquarters of the NFL Draft Bible

The Embassy Suites Hotel in Cleveland-Rockside is the official 2021 NFL Draft Headquarters of the NFL Draft Bible
The Embassy Suites by Hilton Cleveland Rockside is the official home of NFL Draft Bible exclusive on-location coverage for the 2021 NFL Draft. Come join us in Cleveland for the 2021 NFL Draft, Thursday April 29th through Saturday May 1st at Embassy Suites by Hilton Cleveland Rockside, featuring new Urban Craft Restaurant, featuring Cleveland-inspired favorites and local craft beers. Enjoy the NFL Draft experience, visit Cleveland for fun and confidently at Embassy Suites Cleveland Rockside.

Booking Link: http://group.embassysuites.com/nfldraft

Hotel: Embassy Suites Hotel Cleveland-Rockside

Group Name: NFL Draft

Arrival Date: 22-Apr-2021

Departure Date: 02-May-2021

Please note, the entire URL must be copied and pasted for it to work properly.

Please share this link with anyone who needs to book NFL Draft rates. We look forward to welcoming you to our hotel!

