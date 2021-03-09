European League of Football agrees to cooperation with the NFL

On Tuesday, March 9th, the European League of Football agreed to terms with the National Football League that would allow them to incorporate the iconic names Frankfurt Galaxy and Hamburg Sea Devils into their field of teams.

EFL commissioner Patrick Esume is excited about adding the legendary names. He had won the last NFL Europe Title in 2007 with the Hamburg Sea Devils as offensive coordinator. The brand new league is kicking off in June with eight participating teams, six of which are from Germany. Polish champions Wroclaw Panthers and the Barcelona Gladiators will also battle it out on the field. German network ‘Pro7’ has acquired broadcasting rights and will show 13 games. The network has been successful with its NFL coverage in the past decade and hopes to further popularize the growing sport in Germany and Europe.

