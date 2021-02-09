Fan Controlled Football (FCF) Insider: Week 1 Kickoff Preview

Welcome to Fan Controlled Football (FCF)! It’s the league where you call the shots, kicking off this Saturday night at 8:00 pm eastern time on Twitch. With team owners such as Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch, Austin Ekeler, Mike Tyson, Quavo, Trevor May and others, there is long-term viability for this new upstart indoor football league. As the official FCF player rating provider and broadcast affiliate, the NFL Draft Bible will be bringing you inside the ‘bubble,’ where the four-team league is being hosted in Atlanta, Georgia. Be sure to subscribe to NFL Draft Bible on Twitch, for our live play-by-play coverage with Ric Serritella, John Murphy and John Laub.

In addition, ‘The State of Football’ Livestream show on Twitch will feature FCF commissioner Ray Austin every Wednesday at 9:00 am eastern time to highlight top performers and weigh in on who we think the fans should be drafting each week. Make sure you stay interactive with us during the five-week season using hashtag #PowerToTheFans, we look forward to chopping it up with you all!

In this FCF report, insider Ric Serritella takes you behind the scenes with the latest buzz, including highlights from the first scrimmage session conducted this past Saturday. Buckle up, the fun has just begun…

If you have tuned-in to the ‘Live Practice Cam Show’ over on FCF Twitch, then it’s no secret that I was not only a client but also the president of the QUINTON FLOWERS for the MVP fan club. Well, after the first exhibition, it was a mixed bag of results. There were some errant throws, followed by some darts. Then there was Flowers flashing his electric rushing ability to slash and dash his way down the entire length of the 50-yard playing field. We are still holding high on the dual-threat signal-caller and he is certainly going to be fun to watch!

While the #TagJerdy movement may have taken two steps back at NFL Draft Bible with the unveiling of our player ratings, quarterback Jackson Erdmann took a giant step forward this week, as the Wild Aces announced they have chosen him as a ‘franchise player.’ While the tall, pocket-passer was surprisingly more nimble than anticipated on the shortened field of play during the scrimmage, Erdman was streaky, connecting on a great throw, which was often followed up with a head-scratching pass. While I’m excited about his potential, we are going to put the whole #TagJerdy phenomenon on ice, for the time being, we want to see more! Note: please send all hate-mail to @draftjm13.

Also transpiring on the FCF ‘Live Practice Cam Show,’ was my rift with former Temple/Sacred Heart quarterback LOGAN MARCHI, who was none too happy about his player ratings published on NFL Draft Bible. Well, folks, I’m here to tell you that he played up to them, ahem, or shall wesay, down to them. On his first pass attempt, I had to pause the tape and check the scorecard to see who was this dynamo scrambler rushing to one side of the hash marks and with a simple flick of the wrist, completed a laser to the opposite hashmark with ease? Alas, it was Marchi! However, just when I thought the #TempleTuff had arrived, the initial awe of excitement would soon wear off, after a series of throws that were quite frankly, off the mark. We certainly appreciate the competitiveness and moxie that Logan possesses. With his ability to improvise, it would not be shocking by any means to see him prove us completely wrong!

Are there two LADARUS GALLOWAY’s in the FCF? No, seriously, if you observed Saturday’s scrimmage, you would have sworn you saw Galloway in two places at once, on multiple occasions! This man has some serious wiggle and won’t hesitate to put defenders on the swivel. Galloway made several splash plays during the exhibition and he appears to be amongst the upper-echelon of the FCF power-backs.

If you talk to the great coaches in the FCF, they will be quick to point out that wide receiver ANDREW JAMIEL has been one of the studs throughout training camp. He flashed that during the exhibition game and Jamiel is one player who you can expect to visit pay-dirt frequently.

Living at the Jersey Shore, we encounter plenty of ‘Rum Runners’ but even more frequent in the FCF, you can expect to see a massive dose of ‘Rumph Runners,’ as DONTE RUMPH is a pure space-eater. He has staked his claim as the ‘FCF Strongest Man,’ thus far. He is too hot to handle and too cool for school with his brute strength and bull-rush ability. He also made several run stops, showcasing the talent to be one of the real superstars of this next-gen league.

While noted superstar quarterback JOHNNY MANZIEL receives much of the hype for being the ‘face’ of FCF on offense, we turn our attention to who could be the most prominent name on the defensive side of the ball. That would be none other than Mr. MARQUILL OSBORNE, who is a pure lockdown corner in a game that is played out on an island, mano-a-mano. The ‘Marqsmith’ made his presence known early, robbing wideout RAPHAEL LEONARD of a touchdown, on a play where he was sure to give him a little extra ‘business’ after the play. We look forward to seeing the top receivers in the FCF attempting to matchup against Osborne throughout the season, as he will be a tone-setter.

One last player of note, defensive back MARLOSHAWN FRANKLIN, who was limited early on during camp due to COVID-19 protocol; he is one defender who appears primed to create a nice buzz for himself. Look for him to use the FCF as a springboard and possibly ‘power up’ to another league such as the NFL or CFL.

*Keep it locked for more FCF updates throughout the Spring at NFL Draft Bible and don’t miss out on the season debut, this Saturday, February 13th at 8:00 and 9:00 pm eastern times!

