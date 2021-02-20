Fan Controlled Football (FCF) – Week 2 Preview

In 2021, the football world was birthed with the launch of Fan Controlled Football (FCF), a league for the fans, by the fans. The FCF features four teams and approximately 100 players living inside ‘the bubble’ in Atlanta. Fans can download the app, purchase ownership of the team and call plays live during game action. The best part? Teams are re-drafted every week! The NFL Draft Bible serves as the official player ratings provider for the inaugural FCF season. League owners include NFL players such as Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch and Austin Ekeler, in addition to rapper Quavo, MLB pitcher Trevor May, WNBA superstar Renee Montgomery and Ronnie Singh of NBA 2K.

ZAPPERS (0-1) vs GLACIER BOYS (0-1)

Zappers

Coming off a loss last week, the Zappers received a boost with new owner Dalvin Cook coming on board this week. The Zappers also returned back to Logan Marchi to back up Johnny Manziel, however it was Marchi who was the more impressive a week ago. It will be interesting to see how the playing time gets divvied up, in the FCF, the backup quarterback must play at least every third series. Keep an eye on Travis ‘TravDaddy’ Toivonen; the big-bodied 6-4 wide out is a mismatch problem and has star potential written all over him.

QB Johnny Manziel (Franchised) [9.2]

QB Logan Marchi [7.7]

SB Anthony Jones (Franchised)

SB Berkley Edwards [7.8]

WR Alphonso Carter

WR Travis Toivonen

WR James Harden

OL Dam Nation

DEF Shutdown Squad

Glacier Boys

You want weapons? The Glacier Boys are loaded for their week two matchup. After slapping a franchise tag on week one standout Andrew Jamiel, the team double down on the wide receiver position by selecting Kavontae Turpin, who was the star of Wednesday night’s ‘Man Up’ pre-draft show. For good measure, the team selected superback Calen Campbell, who was our league MVP during the first week of action. Look for points on the board early and often!

QB David Pindell (Franchised) [8.2]

QB Braden Smith [6.5]

SB Calen Campbell [7.7]

SB Quinn Porter [7.0]

WR Andre Jamiel (Franchised) [8.6]

WR Kavontae Turpin [8.0]

WR Joseph Boykin [7.4]

OL Block Party

DEF Heavy Hitters

Prediction: The quarterback combo of Manziel/Marchi squeak out a victory 54-52.

BEASTS (1-0) vs WILD ACES (1-0)

Beasts

It only took one week Quinton Flowers to get hit with the franchise tag, he possesses the upside to be the most dominant player in the new startup league. Superback Madre London is looking for a bounce back week after a relatively quiet season debut. One of the exciting playmakers early on has been Troy Evans, who was personally recruited by owner Marshawn Lynch. They also added wide receivers Christian Saulsberry, who visited the end zone last week and Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi, as this team has a real need for speed.

QB Quinton Flowers (Franchised) [8.8]

QB TJ Edwards [7.2]

SB Madre London [8.0]

WR Troy Evans (Franchised) [8.0]

WR Christian Saulsberry [7.6]

WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi [8.0]

WR Treydonte Hill [7.4]

OL Dam Nation

DEF Shutdown Squad

Wild Aces

With franchised quarterback Jackson Erdmann banged up, the Wild Aces made the smart move and selected Deondre Francois, who has been the most impressive looking quarterback thus far. Superback LaDarius Galloway proved to be a weapon in the slot during week one action, while wide out Raphael Leonard is building an early case to be one of the premier targets inside the Atlanta bubble.

QB Jackson Erdmann (Franchised) [7.8]

QB Deondre Francois [8.5]

SB LaDarius Galloway (Franchised) [7.7]

SB Daryl Virgies [7.0]

WR Raphael Leonard [8.4]

WR Richaud Floyd [8.0]

WR Isaiah King [7.0]

OL Block Party

DEF Heavy Hitters

Prediction: Beasts have too much ammo 46-40.

