Fantasy Football Superflex Spotlight: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Welcome to the Superflex Spotlight series! This collection of articles will take a deep dive into the incoming quarterbacks of the 2021 NFL Draft. In Superflex Dynasty leagues, it’s good practice to be informed on the quarterbacks of the future. This series will allow you to get all the information you need on the upcoming quarterback class including strengths, weaknesses, projected draft slot, an overall overview of their college career, and more.

SUPERFLEX SPOTLIGHT: Trevor Lawrence SCHOOL: Clemson

PROJECTION: First Overall Selection

COLLEGE CAREER:

In his first season at Clemson, Trevor Lawrence accomplished quite a bit. Upon becoming the full-time starter midway through the season, the Tigers rolled to an undefeated record anchored by the performance of Lawrence. He would lead Clemson to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, where Clemson steamrolled the Alabama Crimson Tide 44-16. Lawrence did all of this as a true freshman, officially putting the football world on notice.

In 2019, Lawrence again led the Tigers to an undefeated record but they were toppled in the Championship game by LSU. In those two seasons, Lawrence threw for 6,945 yards while completing 65.5 percent of his passes. He compiled a TD-to-INT ratio of 66- 12. The 2020 season has been a weird year for everyone, including Lawrence. His stats and performance are still very good but he missed time due to a positive COVID-19 test. Either way, it has been an incredible college career one way or another.

STRENGTHS:

Lawrence is a tall, strong-armed quarterback who can make every throw. He can evade pressure and even adds rushing upside with his ability to tuck the ball and run. He looks more like a Greek god than a human being. Stallions are jealous of this man. In all seriousness, everything that you ask a quarterback to do, Lawrence can do it. He can challenge all three parts of the field. He has more than enough arm strength to make every throw with accuracy to boot. His mechanics are fluid and his footwork is NFL caliber.

WEAKNESSES:

* tumbleweeds *

This can be an extremely nitpicky thing to call a ‘weakness’ but the only thing Lawrence might be guilty of is having too strong of an arm. Sometimes he puts a little too much zip on the ball causing it to sail a bit. A little more touch on his passes could go a long way but don’t get up in arms about this, he is practically flawless.

NFL PROJECTION:

If/when Trevor Lawrence enters the NFL Draft, he will be the first overall pick no question. The Jacksonville Jaguars ‘earned’ the first overall pick after the New York Jets inexplicably decided to win a football game. Jacksonville hired former college head coaching legend Urban Meyer to make the jump to the NFL. Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke will navigate an offseason knowing they have Lawrence in tow as well as the most cap space of any NFL team. With DJ Chark, Laviska Shenault and James Robinson already on the roster, Lawrence is seemingly set up to be good right away. With a solid offseason, Lawrence can take the Jaguars to the promised land.

FANTASY OUTLOOK:

It can be malpractice to put all of your eggs in one basket, especially if the basket belongs to the Jaguars but Lawrence is that good. The Jaguars will spend to get him some help on offense (Allen Robinson? Travis Etienne?) and they will need to hit on their picks in the draft. Even without knowing whom he has at his disposal, Lawrence has rushing upside (563 yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 2019) and his arm will likely elevate anybody he plays with. He is worth the investment.

ROOKIE DRAFT PROJECTION:

Lawrence is going to be the 1.01 in superflex rookie drafts. If he’s not then the person holding the 1.01 should be banished to the shadow realm. If you have the 1.01 in your upcoming rookie drafts, then congratulations! You, like the Jaguars, have won the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes. Enjoy watching the next great quarterback of the NFL dominate the league for the foreseeable future.