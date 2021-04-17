FCF Standouts Seek Shot At HUB Football CAMP

Whether you’re a former NFL player, a college standout, or a JUCO product, CAMP presented by HUB Football welcomes players from all backgrounds who are capable of competing at the highest level. The staff at HUB Football understands what it means to be overlooked and how difficult it is to remain unseen. CAMP is not only an opportunity for players to land on the radar of professional teams, but it also provides a unique platform to get their names out to the entire football community.

This time, we cover participants from the upcoming CAMP who recently played in the 2021 Fan Controlled Football (FCF) season. These were players who took the skills they previously had and translated them to the indoor style of play. It’s not an easy task, but these players were able to play at a high level and now focus on showing traditional scouts how that has helped their overall performance.

NFL Draft Bible will be on location with exclusive coverage from the OTA-style showcase, which saw running back Darius Clark signed on the spot by the Carolina Panthers during the March event. There are several strong candidates who could enjoy a similar fortune in the upcoming CAMP on Sunday. Here are a few players that NFL teams will get an up-close look at who we feel could help contribute right away.

Deondre Francois -- QB

Deondre Francois was the starting quarterback for the Florida State Seminoles before transferring to Hampton University for his senior year. While at FSU, Francois had to deal with major adversity, including being sacked a record number of times while playing behind a shaky offensive line. He also dealt with a major injury after the 2017 season-opener against Alabama.

The aforementioned offensive line was porous and never gave Francois a comfortable pocket. Despite that, he was able to amass over 8,000 yards, a 58% completion rate, 69 total touchdowns and 25 interceptions in three seasons as a full-time starter.

Francois was unfortunate to finish school in the midst of the COVID pandemic, and with many Pro Days canceled, workouts with teams in attendance limited, the options for Francois were few and far between. In stepped the FCF.

Hesitant at first, but understanding that he had to get back on the field if he wanted to play at the next level, Francois chose to join the 7v7 arena-style league. When asked about the FCF, this is what he had to say:

“It was an opportunity that came along when there weren’t many at the time. I wasn’t really good at first, but I made some adjustments, quicker release, quicker reads and feel like I really got the hang of it.”

That’s a bit modest if you saw him play. Francois ended up being the second-highest rated quarterback in the league and scored on every drive he led. You might be thinking that is easy for an indoor quarterback, however, no one else was even close when it came to lighting up the scoreboard.

Francois can beat you with either his feet or his arm. He is a pro-style signal-caller who can run when necessary. This will be the third CAMP he’s attended and he almost decided against this one, but here’s why he chose to participate on Sunday.

“I’ve been at CAMP two times before. The first time I got some really good feedback, the second time I didn’t get any feedback, but I got a couple of scouts that contacted my agent after the HBCU combine this past weekend asking if I was going to CAMP, and if I did, they would like to meet me out there. Seneca Wallace is the quarterback coach out there, he’s excited for me to come out, so that’s why we’re going out there and doing it again.”

Quinton Flowers -- QB

Quinton Flowers had a stellar career at the University of South Florida, setting over 40 school records for performance. A three-year starter, he finished his career with 8,124 career passing yards, a 58% completion rate, 112 total touchdowns (71 pass/41 rush), 23 interceptions and 3,672 rushing yards,becoming only the ninth FBS quarterback to have 8,000-plus passing yards and 3,500-plus rushing yards.

He left USF with a 2-1 bowl record, beating Power-Five schools - Texas Tech and South Carolina - in back-to-back years. His only bowl loss came during his sophomore year, his first as a starter, to Western Kentucky in the Miami Beach Bowl.

An undrafted free agent in 2018, Flowers initially signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he switched to running back and spent most of the year on the practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster in December of that season but did not see the field.

Released in 2019, Flowers signed with the Indianapolis Colts but eventually was waived.

That’s when the XFL came calling. Flowers was drafted in phase one of the inaugural draft as a running back by the Tampa Bay Vipers, but head coach Marc Trestman had other plans. He used Flowers at quarterback, but he saw limited action there, gaining just 78 rushing yards on 16 carries with one touchdown.

In late 2020, Flowers joined Fan Controlled Football where he was drafted by the Beasts as their starting quarterback. He was Franchise Tagged in Week 2, leading the team to a 3-1 regular-season record and the number one seed in the playoffs.

Flowers also led the league in total touchdowns, with the majority coming through the air. Early on, Flowers showed the league that they needed to fear his arm, and on the first play of the season, his team would score on a 40-yard bomb placed right in the receiver’s breadbasket.

Flowers possesses all the tools, but as is the case with many prospects during the pandemic, the breaks haven’t gone his way. Like many players who’ve attended previous CAMPs, all he needs is a shot as his on-field production speaks for itself.

Obasi Dees - CB

Obasi Dees was a 2019 DIII First-Team All-American out of California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks. He was also first-team All-SCIAC and first-team All-West Division.

A Hula Bowl All-Star who also ran track at Cal-Lutheran, Dees led the team with four interceptions in 2019 (sixth in the conference), and his coaches had a lot of praise for the young man:

“Obasi is never outworked. He is very consistent and reliable, he always has been. The guy is a tremendous example to young players. Even during the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak, he was finding ways to improve his speed and strength.”

That’s a big reason why you may not have heard the name. No group of players looking to be part of the NFL draft process was hurt worse than D-III players. With no pro days, no workouts and no off-season camps for rookies, many were left out, not knowing if they’d ever be able to make up for lost time.

A track athlete who can play the nickel slot, as well as outside and special teams, Dees was also picked up by the FCF and will participate in this CAMPin front of NFL scouts looking to sign young talent.

Dees has been putting in the work since finishing at Cal-Lutheran, training with former Washington State University defensive back Aire Justin, who had this to add about Dees:

“Working with Obasi is great. He’s a great young man with so much passion for the game. All he wants to do is learn so he’s very coachable. His work ethic is A1. He’s definitely self-motivated. I’ve never seen him take a rep off, not once in the two years I’ve worked with him.”

Expect to see that A1 work ethic on display at CAMP on Sunday.

For a full list of participants attending the upcoming CAMP presented by HUB Football this Sunday in San Diego, click here, and be sure to follow @NFLDraftBible over the weekend for live updates and top performers. For more information on HUB Football be sure to visit their website at: www.HUBFootball.com

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.