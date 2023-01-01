First 2023 NFL Mock Draft of the New Year

With the turn of the new year, get to know the players who could go in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

As we enter the new year and prepare for the final steps of the NFL Draft evaluation process and begin understanding what needs NFL teams have, it's time to start diving deep into how the 2023 NFL Draft might play out. Here is the first-round mock draft of the week with players that could be selected with the first 32 picks.

Enjoy the first mock draft of 2023!

Descriptions are from the player's scouting report. Click their name to read their full report. The NFL Draft order is from Tankathon.

"A smart-accurate passer who doesn’t force throws and rarely makes mistakes. Lacks prototype size but sees the field very well, demonstrates natural feel in the pocket and can push the ball downfield with a simple flick of the wrist."

"He is one of the most twitchy and fastest pass-rushers that we’ve seen come off the edge in quite some time. His ability to convert speed to power, along with his bend and athleticism, enables him to use an array of moves to get to the quarterback."

"Blessed with rare athleticism, a lightning quick first step and violent hands, the Bulldogs defensive tackle makes a living in the opponents' backfield."

"He carries his weight well enough that he can fill roles as a 4-3 defensive end or 3-4 outside linebacker at the next level with the ability to reduce inside occasionally. Wilson has an explosive first step and long strides to beat tackles around their outside shoulders or make plays as a backside run defender."

"Known as the first one in, last one out, Stroud possesses all the intangibles that NFL decision-makers seek from a franchise quarterback—head coach Ryan Day has praised his work ethic and professional approach to the game on a daily basis."

"An immediate impact player as a freshman, the Georgia native demonstrates quick, first step-explosion, along with great strength and versatility. Murphy has been utilized on the outside to set the edge and has kicked inside when needed, showcasing multiple ways how he can be implemented at the next level."

"He possesses a high motor, good acceleration, and excellent linear speed. Verse also packs plenty of power. He often put tackles on skates and walked them back to the quarterback."

"Sizeable height and length for the position, with an intimidating structure. Overly poised for a player with such little experience. Very comfortable in the pocket and has the instinct to step up when it collapses or escape the impending rush."

"Jones is an easy mover. He has a smooth kick slide and possesses quick feet to mirror pass rushers. Jones’ nimble feet and quickness allow him to stay in front of pass rushers. When Jones plays with good pad level in pass protection, rushers struggle to win the outside track against him."

"He spends a somewhat high percentage of snaps off-ball in run defense and coverage. He is respectable in man against tight ends and even running backs. Foskey is an explosive, clean unidirectional mover with good range at the first level. His soft change of direction is solid."

"The Horned Frogs’ standout exhibits notable linear burst, lateral burst, long speed, and play strength. At the line of scrimmage, Johnston uses his explosiveness, jab steps, hesitations, and hand usage to release."

"You will notice everything is ultra-quick. An up-tempo offense based on quick reads and fast decision-making. Levis gets rid of the ball in a hurry and it's the high-octane scheme that you see many NFL teams attempting to mimic."

"Hyatt possesses legitimate track speed and should run a 40-time in the high 4.2s or low 4.3s. He plays with excellent foot speed, which helps him set up cuts in his routes and win against press coverage."

"Substantial play strength and competitive toughness for the receiver position. Embraces the middle of the field with a scorer's mentality. Every touch is met with intent, breaking multiple tackles and eluding defenders."

"A high-character individual, the Cincinnati native is referred to by coaches as the “father” of the offensive line room because his teammates gravitate toward him."

"Size is astounding, length and mass that is visible from the nosebleeds. Naturally wide base that remains consistent throughout his pass set. Hand fighting is non-negotiable."

"The Texas native wins with excellent releases, route running, agility, footwork, and lateral quickness. Smith-Njigba boasts strong route salesmanship, subtle directional changes, and sharp, sudden cuts."

"Stellar length for the position, long arms, and rangy frame. Logged snaps as a boundary corner, nickel defender, and post safety. Incredibly active player, instituting energy on every play. Infectious competitiveness radiates throughout his teammates."

"He is ascending towards becoming an even better player than his father, who the Denver Broncos drafted in the 1992 NFL Draft."

"On film, it looks like Ringo was built in a lab. He has a great frame, fantastic length and impressive speed. It didn’t matter the receiver’s speed he went up against in man coverage, Ringo was always in the wideouts hip pocket."

"A long, physical press man cover corner, Porter Jr owns prototypical attributes, along with NFL bloodlines (son of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter). His long arms allow him to knock receivers off their mark and enable him to get his hands on a lot of tipped balls."

22. Miami Dolphins (via Forfeited):

The Miami Dolphins forfeited their draft pick because the league determined the team had impermissible communications on two different occasions with quarterback Tom Brady, despite Brady being under contract with the New England Patriots and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"An extremely productive receiver, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner can start early in the NFL thanks to his refined route running, great hands, and impressive movement skills."

"A stellar mover with dominant power in a massive frame, Jaelyn Duncan’s pure athleticism may rival that of any prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft class. He can play four of the five offensive line positions and flashes solid technique."

"A special athlete with refined technique, Josh Downs has the movement skills, flexibility, route running, run-after-catch ability, and versatility to be an elite offensive weapon in the league."

"A physical specimen that embodies versatility, Simpson’s usefulness in multiple schemes and athletic traits may place him in the top half of the first round."

"Terrific length and subtle weight that doest burden his athleticism. Tons of press-bail alignments, typically to the boundary. He has blitzed from the field and has an impact on the pass."

"A rare blend of size, athleticism, toughness and pure natural talent, Mayer is the definition of a prototype at the tight end position. Tough enough to break tackles after the catch and elusive enough to make defenders miss in the open field."

"Mauch is an excellent athlete who possesses ideal lateral and vertical agility to mirror defenders in pass protection or climb to the second level and pick off linebackers in the run game."

"Skoronski possesses exceptional athleticism, great passion and high character. His quick feet and fundamentally sound technique are two of his more favorable attributes."

"He has very flexible hips, knees, and ankles that aid his change of direction. His impressive balance is evident through his cuts and through contact."

"The Maryland native boasts a thick, long frame and notable lower and upper body strength. He flashes the ability to use his length well, sometimes leading with his hands to initiate contact."

