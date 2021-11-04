Five HUB Free Agents Worthy of Signing NFL Contracts

While injuries continue to pile up, NFL teams need added depth on rosters. Certain five players shined during The HUB event.

Breaking into the NFL is one of the hardest tasks for professional athletes. Not many players who played college football will land on NFL teams early in their careers - or ever. Take a look back on players who played in high school - only 6.5% of them will play for the NCAA. Then look at college football players playing in the NFL - just 1.6% of them get drafted. Then there are the undrafted free agents - roughly 30% of the NFL consists of players that were not drafted, and 17 of those players are in the Hall of Fame.

Not being drafted by an NFL team is not a death sentence to your NFL career. In fact, that should motivate players to take advantage of opportunities that could help them make it to the NFL, CFL, or another alternative football league. That's where The HUB Football CAMP comes into play. They allow unsigned NFL Free Agents to put their skills on display in front of NFL, CFL, Rugby, and other teams around the globe. You won't have an easy time finding another organization giving you that type of exposure anywhere else.

Over the past two events (September and October), several players have stood out, but none more than the five guys below. Here is a list of players that have shown promising skills at The HUB CAMP.

1. Cecil Cherry Linebacker Tennessee-Martin

The former Skyhawks linebacker was extremely impressive at his workout with The HUB Football CAMP in September. He was on the field with former NFL linebackers Brandon Marshall and Rueben Foster and looked every bit the part of an NFL linebacker. Cherry played in the Fan Controlled Football League for their inaugural season and was one of the best players on the football field during that time. He also played in The Spring League for the Sea Lions.

The 26-year-old has decent size, stands 6'0" tall, weighs 236 pounds, and can play a versatile role on defense. Cherry looked strong in coverage drills, and when he was working on positional drills, he showed athleticism and quickness.

With the season underway and injuries starting to pile up, a team will look forward to having his physicality at the second level of their defense.

2. Trevor Davis Wide Receiver CAL

A few receivers stood out during one-on-one drills in the October HUB event, but no one shined as bright as Davis did. The 28-year-old showed the ability to separate with ease and caught everything that came within his catch radius. Each time Davis would lineup and his rep would end, heads would go down to their notepads - assuming they could only be writing down how smooth, fast, and reliable he looked going up against his competition.

The former CAL wide receiver has spent some time in the NFL - bouncing around from the Raiders, Packers, Bears, Washington, and most recently, the Falcons, who cut him before the start of the season.

While Davis is starting to near the age-30 mark, he still has plenty to offer. He has the size and the tenacity to play outside and in the slot - he could even offer some special teams reps.

3. Boogie Roberts Defensive Tackle San Jose State

In September, the former Los Angeles Rams sixth-round pick in 2016 looked sharp during his workout at The HUB. Roberts displayed quality hand usage during one-on-one drills and won many of his battles with grit and power. There is a ton of strength behind his frame. While his size may concern some NFL teams looking for an interior defender, there is no concern about his playstyle. Roberts can rush the passer with a variety of initial moves as well as a strong counter move.

The 6"1" 301-pound defender might not have the prototypical size of a three-technique defensive lineman, but there is no reason that he can't make an impact in some capacity of a role with an NFL team. Roberts has adequate arm length that pairs well with his leverage and anchor. If an NFL team wants to add depth to their defensive line, look no further than Roberts.

4. Caleb Brown Defensive Back Idaho State

One of the biggest highlights in one-on-one drills from the October HUB event was the final play of the day - Brown locked up his man and made a huge pass breakup to lead the win against the offense. However, that wasn't the only play he made. During this event, there were countless reps where Brown would bait passes his way and make a play on the ball, breaking it up at the catch point.

The 5'10" 175-pound defender had an alpha-dog mentality on the field, but when speaking to him after the workout, he seemed very soft-spoken and was even critical of his outstanding performance - saying that he wished he would have made more plays - hinting that he knows there is room for growth despite how well he performed in front of NFL teams.

5. Reggie Corbin Running Back Illinois

The running back roster for the September event had plenty of talented players, but none stood out like Corbin. The former Illinois running back displayed great athleticism during positional drills - going through them effortlessly and very smoothly. Corbin had quick feet and showed how explosive he was getting out of his cuts and working through traffic,

During the passing drills, Corbin showed that he could be a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield. He read the linebackers and safeties well and showed that he understood the leverage defenders gave him - whether he should break inside or outside. He even carried a few defenders upfield and burned them on wheel-routes.

Corbin could find himself in a depth role, with running backs constantly dealing with injuries in the NFL. That would be a big step for him in showing what he can do on the big stage.

