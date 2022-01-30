Skip to main content
Former USC Quarterback Transferring to Ole Miss

USC's promising freshman passer will play for the Ole Miss Rebels in 2022

USC was looking to cement itself among Pac-12 favorites heading into the 2021 season with a strong roster and returning quarterback Kedon Slovis. It didn’t work out that way, due in large part to injuries and underperformance that led to a coaching search. One of the bright spots was the talent displayed by freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart. After the hiring of Lincoln Riley as head coach, it seemed Dart would be in a prime position to develop under one of the college game's best coaches. With rumors of Caleb Williams potentially following his former coach to Los Angeles, Dart has decided that Ole Miss will be where he continues his collegiate career.

The Rebels had a stellar season in the stacked SEC West, evident by double-digit wins and a New Year’s 6 bowl appearance. A large part of their success was the season quarterback Matt Corral had under the tutelage of quarterback guru Lane Kiffin. Kiffin has been the offensive coordinator or head coach for multiple NFL prospects including Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and now Corral.

Dart started in only three games, but had plenty of appearances where he showed strong physical traits and a live arm. The SEC is a notoriously tough conference, but Kiffin has a strong resume’ to pair with a school rooted in talent. NFL standouts A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf and Elijah Moore are the latest Rebels catching fire. Dart brings some familiarity with him as tight end Michael Trigg has also departed USC for Ole Miss.

When speaking about his relationship with Dart, Trigg said “I got in the portal with Jaxson and I feel like with him throwing me the ball, we'll be great anywhere. But I think Ole Miss is the perfect fit for us."

With South Carolina landing transfer Spencer Rattler and the powerhouses throughout the SEC, the 2022 season is shaping up to be as competitive as ever.

https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/33174305/former-usc-quarterback-jaxson-dart-transfer-ole-miss-football-program-source-says

