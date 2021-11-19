Gambling: Week 12 College Football Games to Bet on

Are you looking to gamble on college football games this weekend? Here are the football games you should be gambling on.

As we head into week 12 of the college football season, the record stands at 39-36-3. Only a couple more weeks for teams to make their push for conference championships and the college football playoff. Even with a loss in Waco, Oklahoma still has a lot to play for, but the playoff is starting to shape up. Cincinnati hasn't rolled over teams as everyone has expected, but being undefeated is impressive, and they have the defense to play with almost anyone in the country. As long as the Big 10 doesn't collapse, there should be a one-loss champion, whether Michigan, Ohio State, or even Michigan State, bouncing back from their loss against Purdue. Here are the College Football games you should be gambling on and are safe for betting.

Wake Forest at Clemson (Clemson -4.5, o/u 56.5)

The Demon Deacons are traveling to Death Valley still with only one loss and a real shot at the ACC championship game. Coming off a close win against a solid NC State team, Wake Forest is back on track to putting together one of the best seasons in school history. On offense, quarterback Sam Hartman is dialed in, pushing the ball to star wideouts, A.T. Perry and Jaquarii Roberson. The fast-paced offense averages 2.71 plays per minute this season, keeping defenses in check all game long. This offense will have their biggest test of the season against Clemson and their rock-solid defense. The defense is headlined by star cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and two stud underclassmen Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee. The offense has killed Clemson all season long, not running consistently and struggling to find playmakers out wide. Senior wide receiver Justyn Ross just announced his season was over with a foot injury. Clemson may be able to slow down this Wake Forest offense a bit but won't be able to start trading touchdown drives. Wake is 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings. This makes Wake Forest safe to be gambling on this weekend for College Football.

Wake Forest +4.5

Florida State at Boston College (Boston College -1.5, o/u 54.5)

Coming off one of the biggest wins in the last couple of years for Florida State, 2016 was the last time Florida State took down Miami. They are going into a tough game against the Eagles where they need to step up to stay bowl eligible. The Florida State offense must be one of their 'A' games against a stout pass defense. The Boston College defense is giving up less than 170 yards through the air per game, top five in the country. Since senior quarterback Phil Jurkovec has returned from injury, Boston College is 2-0 and are playing with more energy with their starter back. This is building up to be a huge letdown spot for Florida State after a huge win, and now are on the road. Boston College is 4-0 in their last four as a home favorite - a perfect spot to be gambling on in College Football this weekend.

Boston College -1.5

The Bearcats are looking the College Football Playoff right in the eye and look like to have the first real shot at being the first Group of Five schools to make it. Cincinnati's secondary is among the best in the country, led by cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner. They're limiting teams to less than 165 passing yards per game, but the offense hasn't been consistent enough for them to blow teams out, as many have expected. For the Mustangs, they've been one of the best teams in the AAC with a strong passing offense. This is easily the best offense that Cincinnati has faced so far this season. SMU is averaging over 330 yards in the air per game. The underdog is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two. Cincinnati isn't able to put teams away - SMU will keep this close and be safe to be gambling on in College Football.

SMU +11.5

Baylor is coming off one of their biggest wins in years. The defense is real for this team, and they were able to stop both Oklahoma quarterbacks as Lincoln Riley made multiple switches throughout the game. The defense ranks in the top 25 in the country, only giving up 21 points per game and is winning the battle in the trenches. On offense, the Bears are the opposite of electric and look to control the clock by running the ball. They're averaging 2.11 plays per minute and only 64 plays per game. On the other side, Kansas State has ripped off four straight wins and has a perfect opportunity to knock off Baylor as they're riding high after last week. On offense, Kansas State is one of the slowest teams in the country, only averaging 1.98 plays per minute. Like Baylor, they rely on a good defense, only giving up 20 points and less than 115 rushing yards per game. The under is 4-0 in the last four at home for Kansas State when they face Baylor and is the perfect pick to be gambling on in this weekend's College Football slate.

Under 50.5

Virginia Tech will be traveling to Miami with interim Head Coach J.C. Price after the firing of Justin Fuente. Despite being only 5-5, the Hokies have a solid defense, only allowing 22 points per game. The Fuente era ended with a win against Duke, showing that this was in motion for weeks before. On the other side, Manny Diaz and his squad just dropped their first game against FSU in five years, and his job looks as hot as ever. Miami's defense hasn't been able to stop anyone this season, and even the Hokies should be able to get the ball moving against them. This is a pure rally spot for the Hokies as they can get behind their new coach and keep this one close, which means this will be the perfect gambling pick on the College Football weekend.

Virginia Tech +8

Even with Utah leading the Pac-12 South, Arizona State's hopes to make the championship game are still alive. On a two-game winning streak, the Sun Devils are looking to add another on the road against the Beavers. The Sun Devils offense led by junior quarterback Jayden Daniels is efficient on the ground and through the air. Their rushing attack is ripping off huge games against any team they play, and Daniels can move the ball through the air well. This doesn't bode well for the Beaver defense, who has given up over 220 yards against Colorado and Cal. Oregon State has been very good at home this year, but the Sun Devils match up well and should handle this one and should cover the gambling money line.

Arizona State -3