Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Giants Say No to Fifth-Year Option for Daniel Jones

The Giants informed quarterback Daniel Jones they will be declining his fifth-year option Thursday. That could mean a couple of things, although it isn't all bad.

Draft day started getting interesting when the New York Giants declined to pick up quarterback Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option, making him a potential free agent next March. There has been a lot of speculation about this since last season ended, but the Giants made it official Thursday. There are two ways this can be taken and it will be very intriguing to see how it plays out. This could be a move of “motivation,” or it is a sign that the Giants are ready to move on.

The Motivation Route

New York is once again in the midst of a regime change with the hiring of head coach Brian Daboll, the innovative offensive coordinator from Buffalo. He helped make a star out of Bills quarterback Josh Allen and that was the expectation for him and Jones. 

Jones has had an extremely inconsistent start to his career, so by declining his option, the challenge has been laid out. Now he has one year to prove to the new coach that he is the franchise quarterback, which could work in Jones' favor because if he proves himself, he then controls the re-signing process.

The Giants could choose to franchise tag Jones if has a substantially better season than he has had in years past. This would give him roughly $10 million more than if he were playing on the fifth-year option, and the Giants could work on an extension for him.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Moving On

The Giants have two picks in the top 10 Thursday night, so they have many options for what to do with the quarterback position. Do they use one of those picks on Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis? Do they trade back in the round and take a chance on someone like Sam Howell? Could they take Desmond Ridder later in the first round if they trade back, or even in the second round? 

Ridder’s play-style is a great fit for Daboll's offense and teams are falling in love with him during this process, so it would not be a surprising or bad move to make. 

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

ejmanuel si 1
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Is It 2013 All Over Again at the Quarterback Position?

By Ralph Ventre2 hours ago
USATSI_16732070
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: What Should be Buffalo Bills Strategy?

By Bobby Greco5 hours ago
The State of Football
NFL Draft

The State of Football: 2022 NFL Draft Day Special

By The NFL Draft Bible7 hours ago
USATSI_15185239
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Logan Hall, Defensive Lineman, Houston Cougars

By The NFL Draft Bible9 hours ago
travon walker 2022 jordan davis
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Prospects Whose Draft Stock is Rising

By Robert Gregson10 hours ago
USATSI_17493496
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Serritella Final Mock Draft

By Ric Serritella21 hours ago
logan hall football
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Interview with Houston Defensive Lineman Logan Hall

By Zack PatrawApr 27, 2022
The State of Football
Latest News

The State of Football: Special Guests Brian Baldinger, Amanda Ruller, Julius Chestnut, TJ Hammonds & Westin Elliot

By The NFL Draft BibleApr 27, 2022