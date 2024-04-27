Grade the Trade: Jets Jump to 65th, Take WR Malachi Corley
The New York Jets are in an interesting spot in their development arc. Was it a good trade?
The New York Jets needed to get weapons for Aaron Rodgers and missed out on a top wide receiver in the first round. Without a second round pick, they moved up to the top of round three to get their guy in Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley.
He will be a really nice complement to Garrett Wilson who needs some help taking the pressure off of him. Corley is the same archetype to Deebo Samuel and he is a really good player with a lot of potential.
Now, the Jets didn't have to gie up much to get him, as they give 72 and 157 to the Carolina Panthers to make it happen. That pick came from the trade with the Minnesota VIkings so it was essentially a free pick.
Grade: A
