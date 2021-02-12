Head Coach Matt Campbell, Iowa State agree on deal through 2028

The Cyclones had an impressive 9-3 season in 2020, while defeating Oregon in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl. Since Campbell was hired in 2015, Iowa State has steadily climbed the Big-12 hierarchy. He was named coach of the year in 2017, 2018 and 2020, respectively.

Campbell has received multiple requests for NFL interviews, most notably for the New York Jets head coaching position in 2018, but has declined them to stay at Iowa State.

Campbell’s recruiting classes have started to develop into NFL Draft talent. Running back David Montgomery was drafted in 2019 by the Chicago Bears in the third round. Wide receiver Hakeem Butler was also selected in the same draft, going to the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round. Montgomery has established himself in the league, while Butler hasn’t.

He spent the 2019 season on reserve/injured and was waived by the Cardinals in the 2020 cut to 53 players. He was signed to the Carolina Panthers practice squad and then was with the Philadelphia Eagles for a month on the active roster and ended the season on the practice squad. He then signed a futures contract with the Eagles.

The Cyclones 2022 NFL Draft class looks like a special one, with players like Charlie Kolar and Brock Purdy projecting to be top picks.

There is no doubt that Campbell will continue to receive NFL interest, but for now, he is dedicated to continuing to build a top-tier football program at Iowa State.

