How To Watch: 2022 College Football National Championship Game

Your guide for how to watch the 2022 College Football National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The College Football National Championship game is here, with the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Georgia Bulldogs. Alabama comes in as the betting underdogs despite beating Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Oddsmakers are predicting this to be a close game, with Georiga the slight favorite at -2.5 points. Giving Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide points in a Championship game feels like it could be playing with fire. Both teams should come out firing on all cylinders, which will make for an exciting game. View all the details below for how to watch or listen and what gambling picks are set.

Who is playing in the 2022 College Football National Championship Game?

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs

When is the 2022 College Football National Championship Game?

Monday, January 10th

What time is the 2022 College Football National Championship Game?

8:00 p.m. ET

Where is the 2022 College Football National Championship Game?

Lucas Oil Stadium: Indianapolis, Indiana

What channel is the 2022 College Football National Championship Game?

ESPN

ESPN2 (Coaches Film Room)

ESPNU (Command Center)

ESPNEWS (Skycast)

How to stream the 2022 College Football National Championship Game?

ESPN+

FuboTV

How to listen to the 2022 College Football National Championship Game?

Alabama 1H

Georgia 2H

SEC Network

Gambling/Betting odds for the 2022 College Football National Championship Game?

Alabama Crimson Tide: +115 (ML), +2.5 (-105 Spread), O/U 52.5 (-110)

Georgia Bulldogs: -135 (ML), -2.5 (-115 Spread). O/U 52.5 (-110

