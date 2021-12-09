Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
How To Watch: College Football Bowl and Playoff Schedule Times

Author:

The 2021 college football season is coming to an end, which means bowl season is here and we will soon crown a National Champion. There are several intriguing bowl games to look at, but the main focus will be on the college football playoffs. Georgia and Michigan will battle it out to head to the big game to take on either Alabama or Cincinnati. It will be a wild month of December for football as we anticipate the championship game in January.

Bowl schedule

Friday, Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl

Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo | Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

Tailgreeter Cure Bowl 

Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina | 6 p.m., ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Saturday, Dec. 18

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State | 11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Cricket Celebration Bowl

South Carolina State vs. Jackson State | Noon, ABC and the ESPN App

PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl

UTEP vs. Fresno State | 2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

UAB vs. BYU | 3:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

LendingTree Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty | 5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl pres. by Stifel

Utah State vs. Oregon State | 7:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Louisiana vs. Marshall | 9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Monday, Dec 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by TaxAct

Old Dominion vs. Tulsa | 2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Kent State vs. Wyoming | 3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco BowL

UTSA vs. San Diego State | 7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Missouri vs. Army | 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic

North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio) | 3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

UCF vs. Florida | 7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Friday, Dec. 24

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl

Memphis vs. Hawai'i | 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Saturday, Dec. 25

TaxAct Camellia Bowl

Georgia State vs. Ball State | 2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl

Western Michigan vs. Nevada | 11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Military Bowl presented by Peraton 

Boston College vs. East Carolina | 2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tuesday, Dec. 28

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Houston vs. Auburn | Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Air Force vs. Louisville | 3:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech | 6:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl 

UCLA vs. NC State | 8 p.m., Fox

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

West Virginia vs. Minnesota | 10:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Wasabi Fenway Bowl 

SMU vs. Virginia | 11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Maryland vs. Virginia Tech | 2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Cheez-It Bowl 

Clemson vs. Iowa State | 5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Valero Alamo Bowl 

Oregon vs. Oklahoma | 9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl 

North Carolina vs. South Carolina | 11:30 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Tennessee vs. Purdue | 3 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl 

Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh | 7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Wisconsin vs. Arizona State | 10:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Friday, Dec. 31

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M | 11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Washington State vs. Miami | 2 p.m., CBS

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl 

Central Michigan vs. Boise State 2 p.m.

CFP Semifinal: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic 

No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Alabama | 3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

CFP Semifinal: Capital One Orange Bowl

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Michigan | 7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Saturday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

Penn State vs. Arkansas | Noon, ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Iowa vs. Kentucky | 1 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State | 1 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Rose Bowl Game Pres. by Capital One Venture X

Ohio State vs. Utah | 5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Allstate Sugar Bowl 

Ole Miss vs. Baylor | 8:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tuesday, Jan. 4

TaxAct Texas Bowl

LSU vs. Kansas State | 9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Monday, Jan. 10

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T 

8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

