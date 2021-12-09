How To Watch: College Football Bowl and Playoff Schedule Times
How To Watch: College Football Bowl and Playoff Schedule Times
The 2021 college football season is coming to an end, which means bowl season is here and we will soon crown a National Champion. There are several intriguing bowl games to look at, but the main focus will be on the college football playoffs. Georgia and Michigan will battle it out to head to the big game to take on either Alabama or Cincinnati. It will be a wild month of December for football as we anticipate the championship game in January.
Bowl schedule
Friday, Dec. 17
Bahamas Bowl
Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo | Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App
Tailgreeter Cure Bowl
Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina | 6 p.m., ESPN2 and the ESPN App
Saturday, Dec. 18
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State | 11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Cricket Celebration Bowl
South Carolina State vs. Jackson State | Noon, ABC and the ESPN App
PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl
UTEP vs. Fresno State | 2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
UAB vs. BYU | 3:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App
LendingTree Bowl
Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty | 5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl pres. by Stifel
Utah State vs. Oregon State | 7:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Louisiana vs. Marshall | 9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Monday, Dec 20
Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by TaxAct
Old Dominion vs. Tulsa | 2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Kent State vs. Wyoming | 3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco BowL
UTSA vs. San Diego State | 7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Missouri vs. Army | 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Thursday, Dec. 23
Frisco Football Classic
North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio) | 3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
UCF vs. Florida | 7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Friday, Dec. 24
EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl
Memphis vs. Hawai'i | 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Saturday, Dec. 25
TaxAct Camellia Bowl
Georgia State vs. Ball State | 2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Monday, Dec. 27
Quick Lane Bowl
Western Michigan vs. Nevada | 11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Military Bowl presented by Peraton
Boston College vs. East Carolina | 2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Tuesday, Dec. 28
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Houston vs. Auburn | Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Air Force vs. Louisville | 3:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech | 6:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
UCLA vs. NC State | 8 p.m., Fox
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
West Virginia vs. Minnesota | 10:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
SMU vs. Virginia | 11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Maryland vs. Virginia Tech | 2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Cheez-It Bowl
Clemson vs. Iowa State | 5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Valero Alamo Bowl
Oregon vs. Oklahoma | 9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Thursday, Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl
North Carolina vs. South Carolina | 11:30 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Tennessee vs. Purdue | 3 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh | 7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Wisconsin vs. Arizona State | 10:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Friday, Dec. 31
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M | 11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Washington State vs. Miami | 2 p.m., CBS
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Central Michigan vs. Boise State 2 p.m.
CFP Semifinal: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Alabama | 3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
CFP Semifinal: Capital One Orange Bowl
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Michigan | 7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Saturday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Penn State vs. Arkansas | Noon, ESPN2 and the ESPN App
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Iowa vs. Kentucky | 1 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State | 1 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Rose Bowl Game Pres. by Capital One Venture X
Read More
Ohio State vs. Utah | 5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Ole Miss vs. Baylor | 8:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Tuesday, Jan. 4
TaxAct Texas Bowl
LSU vs. Kansas State | 9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Monday, Jan. 10
CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T
8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch
The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database
Watch the show LIVE on Twitch
Pro Football Free Agent Database
2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings
Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.
Scouting Reports
Fantasy Football Rankings
Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.