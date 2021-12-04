Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

How to Watch: College Football Games Championship Weekend

Your guide for how to watch College Football games today: Saturday, December 4th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.
Author:

How to Watch College Football Games Today - Saturday, December 4th, 2021

Your guide for how to watch College Football games today: Saturday, December 4th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

Your guide for how to watch College Football games today: Saturday, December 4th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

The College Football Championship weekend is here! We have a tremendous slate of games, with a lot of exciting matchups. The day starts off with Oklahoma State taking on Baylor for the Big 12 Championship at 11 a.m. The game many will have their eyes on will be Georgia and Alabama for the SEC Championship, which has a lot of College Football Playoff implications on the line. The other highlight game will be Michigan taking on Iowa for the B1G Championship game, with Michigan hopeful they make it to the College Football Playoffs.

What Day Does College Football Start?

  • Date: Saturday, December 4th

How to Watch College Football Games Today

  • ESPN+
  • SEC Network+
  • ABC
  • Fox
  • ACC Network
  • CBSSN
  • ESPN3
  • CBS
  • NBC
  • ESPN2
  • CBS
  • BIG10 Network
  • SEC Network
  • ESPNU
  • FS1

College Football Game Time and TV Network

Game | Time (ET) | Network

FBS SCHEDULE

  • 11 a.m. — Big 12 Championship Game: Oklahoma State vs. Baylor in Arlington, Texas, ABC

  • 11 a.m. — MAC Championship Game: Northern Illinois vs. Kent State in Detroit, ESPN

  • 2 p.m. — Mountain West Championship Game: Utah State at San Diego State, FOX

  • 2:30 p.m. — Sun Belt Championship Game: Appalachian State at Louisiana, ESPN

  • 3 p.m. — SEC Championship Game: Georgia vs. Alabama in Atlanta, CBS

  • 3 p.m. — AAC Championship Game: Houston at Cincinnati, ABC

  • 3 p.m. — SWAC Championship Game: Prairie View A&M at Jackson State, ESPN2

  • 7 p.m. — Big Ten Championship Game: Michigan vs. Iowa in Indianapolis,

  • FOX

  • 7 p.m. — ACC Championship Game: Pitt vs. Wake Forest in Charlotte, ABC

  • 10 p.m. — USC at Cal, FOX Sports 1

FCS SCHEDULE

Games on ESPN+

  • 1 p.m. — Southeastern Louisiana at James Madison

  • 1 p.m. — Kennesaw State at East Tennessee State

  • 2 p.m. — Incarnate Word at Sam Houston State

  • 2:30 p.m. — Southern Illinois at North Dakota State

  • 3 p.m. — UT Martin at Montana State

  • 8 p.m. — South Dakota State at Sacramento State

Read More

Best Bets of the Weekend

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

ace.FBC_.vsOhioState.11.27.21.00443.
News

How to Watch: College Football Games Championship Weekend

just now
Jayden Daniels
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Arizona State QB Returning for Another Year

12 hours ago
Jayden Daniels
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jayden Daniels, Quarterback, Arizona State Sun Devils

12 hours ago
Member Exclusive
CAJUN BOWL nfl draft logo
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Cajun Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

15 hours ago
2022 reese's senior bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

16 hours ago
Oregon-team-entrance
News

How to Watch: College Football Games Today - Friday 12/3/21

17 hours ago
COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAMBLING GAMLBE BETTING BET BETS ODDS LINES FOOTBALL NFL SITES
News

Gambling: College Football Championship Games to Bet on

18 hours ago
underclassmen declare list nfl draft 2022 football college football nfl
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

18 hours ago
college gridiron showcase
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: College Gridiron Showcase All-Star Game Tracker

18 hours ago