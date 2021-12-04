How to Watch: College Football Games Championship Weekend

Your guide for how to watch College Football games today: Saturday, December 4th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

The College Football Championship weekend is here! We have a tremendous slate of games, with a lot of exciting matchups. The day starts off with Oklahoma State taking on Baylor for the Big 12 Championship at 11 a.m. The game many will have their eyes on will be Georgia and Alabama for the SEC Championship, which has a lot of College Football Playoff implications on the line. The other highlight game will be Michigan taking on Iowa for the B1G Championship game, with Michigan hopeful they make it to the College Football Playoffs.

Date: Saturday, December 4th

FBS SCHEDULE

11 a.m. — Big 12 Championship Game: Oklahoma State vs. Baylor in Arlington, Texas, ABC

11 a.m. — MAC Championship Game: Northern Illinois vs. Kent State in Detroit, ESPN

2 p.m. — Mountain West Championship Game: Utah State at San Diego State, FOX

2:30 p.m. — Sun Belt Championship Game: Appalachian State at Louisiana, ESPN

3 p.m. — SEC Championship Game: Georgia vs. Alabama in Atlanta, CBS

3 p.m. — AAC Championship Game: Houston at Cincinnati, ABC

3 p.m. — SWAC Championship Game: Prairie View A&M at Jackson State, ESPN2

7 p.m. — Big Ten Championship Game: Michigan vs. Iowa in Indianapolis,

FOX

7 p.m. — ACC Championship Game: Pitt vs. Wake Forest in Charlotte, ABC

10 p.m. — USC at Cal, FOX Sports 1

FCS SCHEDULE

Games on ESPN+

1 p.m. — Southeastern Louisiana at James Madison

1 p.m. — Kennesaw State at East Tennessee State

2 p.m. — Incarnate Word at Sam Houston State

2:30 p.m. — Southern Illinois at North Dakota State

3 p.m. — UT Martin at Montana State

8 p.m. — South Dakota State at Sacramento State

