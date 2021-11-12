Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/12/21

Your guide for how to watch college football games today - Friday, November 12th. Every NFL Draft prospect to watch today.
How to Watch College Football Games Today - Friday, November 12th, 2021

Your guide for how to watch college football games today - Friday, November 12th. Every NFL Draft prospect to watch today.

Your guide for how to watch college football games today - Friday, November 12th. Every NFL Draft prospect to watch today.

The college football weekend gets started early, with a game taking place at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Cincinnati Bearcats will head to Florida to take on the South Florida Bulls in what should be a big game for the Bearcats and their NFL Draft prospects. There will be plenty of talent on the field for Cincinnati to watch for as we prepare for the NFL Draft. The game will be on ESPN2 tonight at Raymond James Stadium. 

What day does college football start?

  • Date: Friday, November 13th

How to watch college football games in Today

  • Watch ESPN
  • ESPN2

College Football Game Time and TV Network

Game | Time (ET) | Network

  • Cincinnati (5) @ South Florida | 6:00 p.m. | ESPN2/Watch ESPN

Betting Lines/Odds

  • Cincinnati (-23.0) @ South Florida | O/U 58.0
  • Spread: -23
  • Over/Under: 58.0
  • Money Line: USF +1100 Cincinnati -2400
  • Cincinnati is 6-0 ATS in their last six Friday games
  • The over is 5-0 in South Florida's last five games as home underdogs

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch


