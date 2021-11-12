How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/12/21

Your guide for how to watch college football games today - Friday, November 12th. Every NFL Draft prospect to watch today.

Your guide for how to watch college football games today - Friday, November 12th. Every NFL Draft prospect to watch today.

The college football weekend gets started early, with a game taking place at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Cincinnati Bearcats will head to Florida to take on the South Florida Bulls in what should be a big game for the Bearcats and their NFL Draft prospects. There will be plenty of talent on the field for Cincinnati to watch for as we prepare for the NFL Draft. The game will be on ESPN2 tonight at Raymond James Stadium.

Date: Friday, November 13th

Watch ESPN

ESPN2

Game | Time (ET) | Network



Cincinnati (5) @ South Florida | 6:00 p.m. | ESPN2/Watch ESPN

Betting Lines/Odds

Cincinnati (-23.0) @ South Florida | O/U 58.0

Spread : -23

: -23 Over/Under : 58.0

: 58.0 Money Line : USF +1100 Cincinnati -2400

: USF +1100 Cincinnati -2400 Cincinnati is 6-0 ATS in their last six Friday games

The over is 5-0 in South Florida's last five games as home underdogs

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view