How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/12/21

How to Watch College Football Games Today - Friday, November 12th, 2021
The college football weekend gets started early, with a game taking place at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Cincinnati Bearcats will head to Florida to take on the South Florida Bulls in what should be a big game for the Bearcats and their NFL Draft prospects. There will be plenty of talent on the field for Cincinnati to watch for as we prepare for the NFL Draft. The game will be on ESPN2 tonight at Raymond James Stadium.
- Cincinnati (5) @ South Florida | 6:00 p.m. | ESPN2/Watch ESPN
Betting Lines/Odds
- Cincinnati (-23.0) @ South Florida | O/U 58.0
- Spread: -23
- Over/Under: 58.0
- Money Line: USF +1100 Cincinnati -2400
- Cincinnati is 6-0 ATS in their last six Friday games
- The over is 5-0 in South Florida's last five games as home underdogs
