November 13, 2021
How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/13/21

Your guide for how to watch college football games today - Saturday, November 13th. Every NFL Draft prospect to watch today.
Author:

How to Watch College Football Games Today - Saturday, November 13th, 2021

Your guide for how to watch college football games today - Saturday, November 13th. Every NFL Draft prospect to watch today.

Your guide for how to watch college football games today - Saturday, November 13th. Every NFL Draft prospect to watch today.

The college football weekend is upon us with an incredible slate of games. The day gets started at noon with number eight Oklahoma traveling to Texas to take on the number 13 ranked Baylor team in a Big-12 showdown. One of the more surprising teams this year has been Purdue, who travels to Ohio to take on the number four team Ohio State. We then wind down the evening with number 18 North Carolina State on the road to take on number 12 Wake Forest. There are several ranked matchups this week that have plenty of bowl game implications to keep watch. Also, there are plenty of NFL Draft prospects that will be highlighted throughout the slate of games.

What day does college football start?

  • Date: Saturday, November 13th

How to watch college football games in Today

  • FOX
  • FS1
  • ABC
  • ESPN
  • ESPN2
  • ESPNU
  • ACCN
  • SECN
  • BTN
  • CBSSN
  • ESPN+
  • SECN+
  • ESPN3
  • RSN
  • FloSports
  • PAC-12N
  • CBS
  • Stadium

College Football Game Time and TV Network

Game | Time (ET) | Network

Noon

  • Oklahoma – Baylor FOX
  • West Virginia – Kansas State FS1
  • Michigan – Penn State ABC
  • Mississippi State – Auburn ESPN
  • Northwestern – Wisconsin ESPN2
  • UCF – SMU ESPNU
  • UConn – Clemson ACCN
  • New Mexico State – Alabama SECN
  • Rutgers – Indiana BTN
  • Bucknell – Army CBSSN
  • Samford – Florida ESPN+/SECN+
  • Houston – Temple ESPN+
  • ECU – Memphis ESPN+
  • Syracuse – Louisville RSN/ESPN3
  • Maine – UMass FloSports

2:00 p.m.

  • Utah – Arizona Pac-12
  • WKU – Rice ESPN+
  • Georgia State – Coastal Carolina ESPN+

2:30 p.m.

  • South Alabama – Appalachian State ESPN+

3:00 p.m. 

  • Georgia Southern – Texas State ESPN+

3:30 p.m. 

  • Georgia – Tennessee CBS
  • UAB – Marshall CBSSN
  • Purdue – Ohio State ABC
  • Miami – FSU ESPN
  • Iowa State – Texas Tech ESPN2
  • USC – Cal FS1
  • Duke – Virginia Tech ACCN
  • FAU – Old Dominion ESPN+
  • Louisiana – Troy ESPN+
  • Southern Miss – UTSA ESPN+
  • FIU – Middle Tennessee ESPN3
  • Charlotte – Louisiana Tech Stadium
  • Boston College – Georgia Tech RSN/ESPN3

4:00 p.m. 

  • Maryland – Michigan State FOX
  • South Carolina – Missouri SECN
  • Tulsa – Tulane ESPNU
  • UTEP – North Texas ESPN+
  • Hawaii – UNLV Spectrum (local)

5:00 p.m.

  • Arkansas State – UL-Monroe ESPN+

5:30 p.m. 

  • Stanford – Oregon State Pac-12

7:00 p.m. 

  • Texas A&M – Mississippi ESPN
  • Kentucky – Vanderbilt ESPN2
  • Arizona State – Washington FS1
  • New Mexico – Fresno State Stadium
  • Air Force – Colorado State CBSSN

7:30 p.m.

  • Notre Dame – Virginia ABC
  • NC State – Wake Forest ACCN
  • Kansas – Texas ESPNU
  • Arkansas – LSU SECN

8:00 p.m. 

  • TCU – Oklahoma State FOX

9:00 p.m. 

  • Colorado – UCLA Pac-12

10:30 p.m.

  • Washington State – Oregon ESPN
  • Utah State – San Jose State FS1
  • Nevada – San Diego State CBSSN

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

college football how to watch games today saturday
