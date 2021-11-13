How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/13/21

Your guide for how to watch college football games today - Saturday, November 13th. Every NFL Draft prospect to watch today.

The college football weekend is upon us with an incredible slate of games. The day gets started at noon with number eight Oklahoma traveling to Texas to take on the number 13 ranked Baylor team in a Big-12 showdown. One of the more surprising teams this year has been Purdue, who travels to Ohio to take on the number four team Ohio State. We then wind down the evening with number 18 North Carolina State on the road to take on number 12 Wake Forest. There are several ranked matchups this week that have plenty of bowl game implications to keep watch. Also, there are plenty of NFL Draft prospects that will be highlighted throughout the slate of games.

Date: Saturday, November 13th

Game | Time (ET) | Network



Noon

Oklahoma – Baylor FOX

West Virginia – Kansas State FS1

Michigan – Penn State ABC

Mississippi State – Auburn ESPN

Northwestern – Wisconsin ESPN2

UCF – SMU ESPNU

UConn – Clemson ACCN

New Mexico State – Alabama SECN

Rutgers – Indiana BTN

Bucknell – Army CBSSN

Samford – Florida ESPN+/SECN+

Houston – Temple ESPN+

ECU – Memphis ESPN+

Syracuse – Louisville RSN/ESPN3

Maine – UMass FloSports

2:00 p.m.

Utah – Arizona Pac-12

WKU – Rice ESPN+

Georgia State – Coastal Carolina ESPN+

2:30 p.m.

South Alabama – Appalachian State ESPN+

3:00 p.m.

Georgia Southern – Texas State ESPN+

3:30 p.m.

Georgia – Tennessee CBS

UAB – Marshall CBSSN

Purdue – Ohio State ABC

Miami – FSU ESPN

Iowa State – Texas Tech ESPN2

USC – Cal FS1

Duke – Virginia Tech ACCN

FAU – Old Dominion ESPN+

Louisiana – Troy ESPN+

Southern Miss – UTSA ESPN+

FIU – Middle Tennessee ESPN3

Charlotte – Louisiana Tech Stadium

Boston College – Georgia Tech RSN/ESPN3

4:00 p.m.

Maryland – Michigan State FOX

South Carolina – Missouri SECN

Tulsa – Tulane ESPNU

UTEP – North Texas ESPN+

Hawaii – UNLV Spectrum (local)

5:00 p.m.

Arkansas State – UL-Monroe ESPN+

5:30 p.m.

Stanford – Oregon State Pac-12

7:00 p.m.

Texas A&M – Mississippi ESPN

Kentucky – Vanderbilt ESPN2

Arizona State – Washington FS1

New Mexico – Fresno State Stadium

Air Force – Colorado State CBSSN

7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame – Virginia ABC

NC State – Wake Forest ACCN

Kansas – Texas ESPNU

Arkansas – LSU SECN

8:00 p.m.

TCU – Oklahoma State FOX

9:00 p.m.

Colorado – UCLA Pac-12

10:30 p.m.

Washington State – Oregon ESPN

Utah State – San Jose State FS1

Nevada – San Diego State CBSSN

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

