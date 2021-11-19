Publish date:
How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/19/21
Your guide for how to watch College Football games today: Friday Night Football - Friday, November 19th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.
College Football kicks off Friday night with Southern Miss traveling to Louisiana to take on Louisiana Tech, which should be a game that is controlled by the Bulldogs. Following the start of that game, a triple-header begins with Air Force taking on Carson Strong and Nevada, Calvin Austin III and Memphis heading into Utah, and Arizona traveling to Washington to take on Washington State. The evening concludes with 19th ranked San Diego State taking on UNLV at 11:30. Stay tuned for a jam-packed slate of college football games Friday night.
- Date: Friday, November 19th
How to Watch College Football Games Today
- CBSSN
- ESPN2
- PAC12
- FS1
College Football Game Time and TV Network
Game | Time (ET) | Network
- Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Tech | 8:00 p.m. | CBSSN
- Air Force vs. Nevada | 9:00 p.m. | ESPN2
- Memphis @ Utah (24) | 9:00 p.m. | PAC12
- Arizona @ Washington State | 9:00 p.m. | FS1
- San Diego State (19) @ UNLV | 11:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Betting Lines/Odds
- Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Tech (-15.5) | O/U 49.0
- Air Force (-1.0) vs. Nevada | O/U 53.5
- Memphis @ Utah (-9.0) | O/U 60.0
- Arizona @ Washington State (-15.0) | O/U 52.5
- San Diego State @ UNLV (-11.0) | O/U 41.0