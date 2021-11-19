Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/19/21

Your guide for how to watch College Football games today: Friday Night Football - Friday, November 19th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.
How to Watch Friday Night College Football Games Today - Friday, November 19th, 2021

College Football kicks off Friday night with Southern Miss traveling to Louisiana to take on Louisiana Tech, which should be a game that is controlled by the Bulldogs. Following the start of that game, a triple-header begins with Air Force taking on Carson Strong and Nevada, Calvin Austin III and Memphis heading into Utah, and Arizona traveling to Washington to take on Washington State. The evening concludes with 19th ranked San Diego State taking on UNLV at 11:30. Stay tuned for a jam-packed slate of college football games Friday night.

What Day Does College Football Start?

  • Date: Friday, November 19th 

How to Watch College Football Games Today

  • CBSSN
  • ESPN2
  • PAC12
  • FS1

College Football Game Time and TV Network

Game | Time (ET) | Network

  • Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Tech | 8:00 p.m. | CBSSN
  • Air Force vs. Nevada | 9:00 p.m. | ESPN2
  • Memphis @ Utah (24) | 9:00 p.m. | PAC12
  • Arizona @ Washington State | 9:00 p.m. | FS1 
  • San Diego State (19) @ UNLV | 11:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Betting Lines/Odds

  • Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Tech (-15.5) | O/U 49.0
  • Air Force (-1.0) vs. Nevada | O/U 53.5
  • Memphis @ Utah (-9.0) | O/U 60.0
  • Arizona @ Washington State (-15.0| O/U 52.5
  • San Diego State @ UNLV (-11.0) | O/U 41.0

