How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/19/21

Your guide for how to watch College Football games today: Friday Night Football - Friday, November 19th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

College Football kicks off Friday night with Southern Miss traveling to Louisiana to take on Louisiana Tech, which should be a game that is controlled by the Bulldogs. Following the start of that game, a triple-header begins with Air Force taking on Carson Strong and Nevada, Calvin Austin III and Memphis heading into Utah, and Arizona traveling to Washington to take on Washington State. The evening concludes with 19th ranked San Diego State taking on UNLV at 11:30. Stay tuned for a jam-packed slate of college football games Friday night.

Date: Friday, November 19th

CBSSN

ESPN2

PAC12

FS1

Game | Time (ET) | Network

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Tech | 8:00 p.m. | CBSSN

Air Force vs. Nevada | 9:00 p.m. | ESPN2

Memphis @ Utah (24) | 9:00 p.m. | PAC12

Arizona @ Washington State | 9:00 p.m. | FS1

San Diego State (19) @ UNLV | 11:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Betting Lines/Odds

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Tech ( -15.5 ) | O/U 49.0

) | O/U Air Force ( -1.0 ) vs. Nevada | O/U 53.5

) vs. Nevada | O/U Memphis @ Utah ( -9.0 ) | O/U 60.0

) | O/U Arizona @ Washington State ( -15.0 ) | O/U 52.5

| O/U San Diego State @ UNLV (-11.0) | O/U 41.0

